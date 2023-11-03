Where to find Shopping Cart in Fortnite Season OG

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG, as the name suggests, is set to bring back a lot of the OG elements, one of which is the shopping carts. Here’s what we know about where you can find them.

Shopping Carts introduced back in season 4 highlight the most surreal yet fun parts of Fortnite showcasing how outlandish the game can get.

Interestingly, the Shopping Cart was the first vehicle to be introduced in Fortnite. However, it got vaulted, never to be seen again.

That being said, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG has unvaulted this iconic vehicle, and here’s where you can find it.

Where to find Shopping Carts in Fortnite Season OG

You’ll have the highest chance of locating a shopping cart in Dusty Divot, Risky Reels and Tilted Towers. Try residential areas like Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake if there aren’t any here.

The location of shopping carts varies, so you might not always locate them. Additionally, they appear to be in scarce quantity, so you can try looking for them in Retail Row and Pleasant Park as well. However, the aforementioned locations have the highest spawn rate of shopping carts.

That’s everything we know finding Shopping Carts in Fortnite Season OG. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

