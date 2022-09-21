The Past Within: Release date, trailer, platforms & more

The Past Within is a new co-op game with communication at its core and mystery at its forefront. Here’s everything we know about The Past Within.

As the next installment of the Rusty Lakes puzzle series, The Past Within marks the first co-op game in the franchise that features a combination of both 2D and 3D puzzles and overall designs. You must solve the mystery of Albery Vanderboom and discover what his plans are for Rusty Lake.

The game combines communication, horror, mystery, and puzzle solving to create a stylish and unique title — perfect for a bit of couch co-op.

With the announcement of a release date and a brand new trailer, here’s everything we know about The Past Within.

As revealed in the game’s release date announcement trailer, The Past Within will be released on November 2, 2022.

This means you won’t have to wait long to play this new co-op experience.

The Past Within trailers

Official trailer

We have two dives into the gameplay and what kind of experience The Past Within will be. The first is in the form of an official trailer which depicts communication, puzzles, and a little dash of horror.

The next trailer reveals the release date along with some new gameplay shots. It shows off the 3D and 2D designs along with its increasingly creepy style.

The Past Within gameplay

Players will have to work together and communicate in order to solve the mystery surrounding Albert Vanderboom. However, there’s a catch, you can’t see the other players’ screens.

One player is in the past, one is in the future and you have to communicate what you’re seeing to help each other solve the challenging puzzles.

It’s an ideal experience for friends, partners, or family members as it forces you to work together and solve the mysteries as one.

What platforms can you play The Past Within on?

The Past Within will be available to enjoy on PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

It doesn’t look like the game will be released onto the PlayStation or Xbox but is still available to a number of portable and accessible devices.

