WoW The War Within beta: Start date, content & how to access

WoW’s beta for the The War Within expansion now has a start date, content details, and more. Here’s what we know.

The expansion will launch on an unspecified date later in 2024, but players will have a chance to explore the subterranean worlds much sooner, thanks to an upcoming beta period.

In a May 30 blost post, Blizzard detailed what WoW faithful can expect from the beta, including its start date and content offerings.

When does WoW’s War Within beta start?

Testing for The War Within expansion officially starts on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Blizzard hasn’t shared when exactly the beta will end.

However, the beta phase for WoW: Dragonflight ended after approximately seven weeks, so it’s possible The War Within’s testing will run on a similar schedule.

In announcing the start date, Blizzard also unleashed the following piece of key art for The War Within:

Blizzard Entertainment New key art for The War Within

What’s included in the beta?

War Within’s beta will feature plenty of content for players to sink their teeth into while exploring. It’ll include a “complete leveling experience,” new systems, zones, dungeons, Warbands, delves, and the expansion’s new playable Earthen race.

The following zones will be available to explore beneath Azeroth:

Azj-Kahet

Hallowfall

The Isle of Dorn

The Ringing Deep

Because creepy crawlies often inhabit subterranean areas, Blizzard has informed players that the beta will include an “arachnophobia filter” that turns spiders into crabs.

Each of the new zones will also house 4 level-up dungeons and 4 maximum-level dungeons, akin to previous World of Warcraft expansions.

Level-up Dungeons:

The Rookery

The Stonevault

Priory of the Sacred Flame

City of Threads

Maximum-Level Dungeons:

Cinderbrew Meadery

Darkflame Cleft

The Dawnbreaker

Old City

Blizzard Entertainment The Isle of Dorn is one location in WoW’s War Within beta

The Nerub’ar Palace raid dungeon will be available in the beta as well, complete with eight boss fights.

Located in the Azj-Kahet region, this raid’s completion will “result in the culmination of the story we see play out involving the machinations of the Nerubian empire and Queen Ansurek’s collaboration with Xal’atath.” Players can expect to receive new tier rewards as their prize.

Blizzard broke down the new features as follows:

Delves: Deep beneath the surface lies treasure vaults waiting to be discovered. Explore these world instances solo or with up to four friends, along with an NPC companion, to defeat bosses and gain epic end-game loot. Delves New Mechanical Mount Reward: Mix and match customizations to make your new mount your own.

Deep beneath the surface lies treasure vaults waiting to be discovered. Explore these world instances solo or with up to four friends, along with an NPC companion, to defeat bosses and gain epic end-game loot. Warbands: Expand the potential of your alternate characters with account-wide progression across your family of characters on your Battle.net account. Share your Warband Bank access, War Within Renown, achievements, collections, and more.

Expand the potential of your alternate characters with account-wide progression across your family of characters on your Battle.net account. Share your Warband Bank access, War Within Renown, achievements, collections, and more. Hero Talents: Rise to new heights of power with new Hero Talent trees. Each class specialization has access to two choices of self-contained Hero Talent trees inspired by iconic Warcraft universe archetypes . Mountain Thane, Lightsmith, San’layn, and Chronowarden Keeper of the Grove Druid, Dark Ranger Hunter, Frostfire Mage, and Oracle Priest Elune’s Chosen and Wildstalker Druids, Scalecommander Evoker, Herald of the Sun and Templar Paladins, Trickster Rogue, Diabolist Warlock, and Colossus Warrior Rider of the Apocalypse and Deathbringer Death Knights, Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter, Druid of the Claw Druid, Flameshaper Evoker, Pack Leader Hunter, Spellslinger Mage, Shado-Pan and Conduit of the Celestials Monks, Farseer Shaman, Hellcaller Warlock, and Slayer Warrior.

Rise to new heights of power with new Hero Talent trees. Each class specialization has access to two choices of self-contained Hero Talent trees inspired by iconic Warcraft universe archetypes New Battleground: Deephaul Ravine

Deephaul Ravine Professions: New Recipes and Enchantments, updated NPC Work Orders

New Recipes and Enchantments, updated NPC Work Orders UI Updates: Improved quest icons to make types of quests clearer.

How to access the beta

To participate in the beta period, WoW players must purchase or upgrade to The War Within’s Epic Edition. Pre-orders are already live for this edition, which is priced at $89.99.

In addition to beta access, this version will offer three days of early access to the expansion.

For more on WoW: The War Within, read up on how Hero Talents will supplement progression and check out our Slayer Warrior Hero Talents guide.