Does Chained Together have local co-op?

Chained Together is a brand new co-op 3D platformer, but does it include local play? Continue reading for all the details.

Chained Together launched on Steam on June 19, 2024, the brand new co-op 3D platformer already making waves among the gaming community and the streaming space.

The premise of Chained Together is simple. Players begin in the depths of hell and must climb to the surface as quickly as possible. However, the game comes with a massive twist in that all players are chained closely together, meaning communication and teamwork are vital to the success of each run.

No matter how good an individual player might be, a lagging teammate can completely ruin a play-through, and a mistimed or miscalculated jump is just as unforgiving.

While the game can be played solo, Indie devs Anegar Games created the title with an emphasis on cooperation and teamwork.

Chained Together is available to play online with others, yet many of you may be wondering if the game also supports local co-op.

Can you play local co-op in Chained Together?

Yes, Chained Together can be played locally, with local co-op supporting up to four people at one time.

This means, so long as you have multiple input devices at the ready, you can indeed play with multiple characters from one screen. A full party of four could technically sit side by side and play on the one device.

If you aren’t able to enlist a full party of four to take on Chained Together, fear not, as the game adapts to fit and reflect the number of players in each lobby.

In a world where many video game franchises have long included local co-op, such as Halo, inclusion in Chained Together is a welcome one.