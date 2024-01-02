The Finals: How to fix Out of Video Memory error

The Finals players have complained that one of the errors that they have been facing quite a lot is “Out of Video Memory”. Here is a guide on fixing this error to make the game work.

The Finals after a stealth launch quickly became one of the most popular games on Steam. Players have been diving deep into the competitive mode of The Finals and the hype surrounding the game has been increasing rapidly.

However, like other multiplayer games, it suffers from quite a lot of bugs and issues. One such problem that you will often come across is the “Out of Video Memory” error. This problem is not restricted to old devices only as modern-day PCs with RTX 4090s also suffer from this error.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here is what we know when it comes to fixing the “Out of Video Memory” error in The Finals.

Embark Studios The Finals players are facing the Out of Video Memory error

How to fix Out of Video Memory error in The Finals

There are quite a few methods you can follow to fix the “Out of Video Memory” error in The Finals. Some of the fixes are listed below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Change the game to Windowed mode by pressing “ Alt + Enter “.

“. Run the game on DirectX 11. You can do this by opening Properties from the Steam library, going to General, and typing “ -d3d11 ” in the Launch options section.

” in the Launch options section. Verify the integrity of your files.

Press Windows Key + R and type AppData . Navigate to local, Discovery, then saved. Delete the folders named D3Ddriver and Discovery . This fix was pointed out by Reddit user enumsec and has worked for quite a few players.

and type . Navigate to local, Discovery, then saved. . This fix was pointed out by Reddit user enumsec and has worked for quite a few players. If the game opens for you and the error pops up while playing, you can reduce the resolution and tone down the graphics settings to stop it from crashing.

Update the graphics driver to the latest version.

These are some of the best-known methods that should fix your problem. If none of these are working, try reinstalling the game once. Sometimes a fresh install overwrites corrupt files, thereby fixing a plethora of issues.

Article continues after ad

This is all you need to know about fixing the “Out of Video Memory“ error in The Finals. If you found this helpful, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Best The Finals Heavy build | Best The Finals Medium build | Best The Finals Light build | The Finals best PC settings | Does The Finals have aim assist? | The Finals file size on PC, PS5, Xbox | How to change your name | Is The Finals on PS4 and Xbox One? | Is The Finals on Xbox Game Pass? | How to add and invite friends | How many players play The Finals | The Finals system requirements | Can you play The Finals on Steam Deck?