Fallout TV show debuts with historic Rotten Tomatoes score

Cameron Frew
Ella Purnell as Lucy in FalloutPrime Video

Fallout, Prime Video’s new video game adaptation, is off to an incredible start: the reviews are in, and it’s good news for its Rotten Tomatoes score.

The video game curse is officially a thing of the past. After the success of The Last of Us, Arcane, and the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, the subgenre is no longer the realm of constant disappointment.

Developed by Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Fallout tells a brand-new story set within Bethesda’s universe, following three survivors: Lucy (Ella Purnell), a Vault 33 resident who embarks into the real world; Maximus (Aaron Moten), a member of the Brotherhood of Steel; and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a mutated gunslinger in southern California.

The reviews have dropped, and Fallout already ranks among the best video game adaptations ever: it’s currently sitting at 93%, which places it in the top five TV shows based on games. It’s just fallen short of Netflix’s Castlevania (94%), The Last of Us (96%), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (100%), and Arcane (100%).

In Dexerto’s four-star review, we called it “one of the most confident, impressive video game adaptations ever made” — and other outlets seem to agree.

IGN called it “a bright and funny apocalypse filled with dark punchlines and bursts of ultra-violence… Fallout is among the best video game adaptations ever made.”

Digital Spy gave it a rave review, writing: “Fallout could very well end up being the kind of five-star show that people will obsess over in two centuries from now, huddled up in a vault watching old tapes of times gone by as the world burns outside.”

Empire praised it for “expanding on the big ideas of the games, making it an adaptation worth watching both for fans and those unfamiliar.”

Fallout premieres on Prime Video on April 10 — find out exactly what time it drops wherever you are in the world, and how you can watch it for free.

