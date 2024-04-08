How to watch Fallout TV show’s first episode for free 

It’s the end of the world, all over again: the Fallout TV show will finally be released this week, and you can watch Episode 1 for free.

Once upon a time, video game movies and TV shows were almost always doomed to mediocrity or worse. However, the times they are a-changing, with The Last of Us, The Witcher (well, some of it) and Arcane blazing a new trail for the subgenre.

Fallout, developed by Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, is the next big-budget, small-screen adaptation, set to drop on Prime Video on April 11.

However, there’s a way to watch the first episode without signing up for Amazon, nor do you need to hand over a single penny (or cap, for that matter) — here’s how to watch it for free.

How to watch Fallout Episode 1 for free

Fallout Episode 1 will be streamed for free via select creators on Twitch. All you need to do is hop onto their stream on April 11 and watch along.

“Adventuring through the Wasteland is dangerous, take a friend along for the journey. Join this awesome list of streamers to watch the first episode of #Fallout. LIVE on their Twitch channels April 11,” Twitch wrote on X/Twitter.

Below, you’ll find the list of streamers taking part:

/Shroud

/BrookAB

/TheOnlyRyann

/DEERE

/CohhCarnage

/KingGothalion

/TheBronzeGirl

/DansGaming

/SweeetTails

/Elspeth

/Techniq

/Swiftor

/GassyMexican

/Tooniversal

/bloodyfaster

However, if you want to watch all eight episodes of the Fallout TV series, you’ll need to sign up for a Prime Video subscription.

The show isn’t a direct adaptation of any one game in the franchise (although we are hoping for a New Vegas appearance). It follows three survivors: Lucy (Ella Purnell), a Vault-dweller who ventures into the Californian wasteland; Maximus (Aaron Moten), a squire in the Brotherhood of Steel who embarks on a treacherous mission; and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a radiation-scarred gunslinger with an interest in their journey.

You can find out more about the Fallout series and what other TV shows you should be streaming in April.

