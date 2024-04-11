Fallout Season 2: Everything we know

Prepare for the future! After its premiere on Prime Video, here’s everything we know about Fallout Season 2 so far, from any release date rumors or details to plot, cast, and other speculation.

Just 53 years from now, America will be carpeted in ash and transformed into an irradiated wasteland, with millions annihilated, left to starve, or reduced to their most animalistic instincts… if you lived in Fallout’s timeline, that is. Hopefully, we’ll get Season 2 before then.

The new video game adaptation from Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy just premiered on Prime Video, introducing fans and newcomers alike to three new characters in the franchise: Lucy (Ella Purnell), a Vault 33 resident who ventures into the real for the first time; Maximus (Aaron Moten), a Brotherhood of Steel squire desperate to get his own power armor; and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a mutated gunslinger and bounty hunter.

Article continues after ad

All eight episodes are available to stream now, and if you’ve already binged the whole thing, we know you’ll be desperate for Fallout Season 2. Here’s what you should know.

Article continues after ad

Prime Video

Is Fallout Season 2 happening?

Fallout Season 2 hasn’t been officially green-lit by Amazon — but its renewal is all-but-confirmed, so it’s safe to expect a second season.

We’re quite confident it’s coming back for Season 2, but the reason is pretty boring: as per Deadline, Fallout has received a $25 million tax credit to relocate its set from New York State to California (which makes even more sense, given that’s where the series takes place).

Article continues after ad

That alone doesn’t strictly mean it’s happening (though it does indicate it’s been given the go-ahead, at least internally), but Nolan and co. seem to be quietly confident they’ll return to the wasteland for another chapter.

“We’ve had some really cool conversations about it but, for now, we’re concentrating on one great season of television. If there are enough people out there who love it, and we’re lucky to get the chance to go again, then we’ll be playing in the same space, but not necessarily with the same elements,” Nolan told TechRadar.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Graham Wagner, the show’s co-writer alongside Geneva Roberston-Dworet, also revealed to Collider that they’ve signed “overall deals”, and work has already begun on the second season.

No, Fallout Season 2 doesn’t have a release date right now — however, all things going well, it wouldn’t be out of the question to expect it in 2025, but a 2026 release is also possible.

It’s worth bearing in mind that Fallout’s first season began filming in July 2022, so it wasn’t necessarily a quick turnaround from production to the show’s release. However, Wagner hinted there are plans in place for reasonable gaps between seasons, rather than repeating the two-and-a-half-year wait between Invincible Seasons 1 and 2.

Article continues after ad

“We wrapped Season 1 and we started working on Season 2 in the hopes of there being interest in that from Amazon, and in the hopes of shrinking that gap. Because leaving people on a cliffhanger for two years is a bizarre impulse. As a viewer, I could barely handle the [Star Trek: The Next Generation] season finale cliffhangers. Those drove me crazy. But they were some of my best memories in television. So, yeah, we’re definitely trying to shrink that gap. 100%,” Wagner said.

Article continues after ad

While Wagner stressed “anything could happen”, he added: “We’re at a point where we just have to hire writers, write the episodes, shoot the episodes. So, we’re ready to go, but there’s a lot of decisions. It is a big show, and it is a big investment. I think Amazon wants to be absolutely sure they want to make a second season before they pay for it all because it’s an undertaking.”

Article continues after ad

Fallout Season 2 cast: Who’d be in it?

While unconfirmed, we’d expect the Fallout Season 2 cast to include:

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean

Aaron Moten as Maximus

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul / Cooper Howard

Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean

Moisés Arias as Norm

Leslie Uggams as Betty

Zach Cherry as Woody

In a press release, Moten said: “It’s extremely faithful to the video game IP, but it really is different. I think people will hopefully get the same spark of joy that I have watching the show, which is finally something

I haven’t seen [before].”

Purnell is keen to return too. “By the end of season she is a changed woman. And I suppose I am excited to explore two things: Number one, will Lucy ever be the same? Will she ever be able to go back to the vault? It’s kind of like the red pill vs. blue pill thing, once you have seen can you ever unsee?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The second thing is I think her heart has been shattered and her moral goodness is decaying. She has had to do things that are unthinkable, and I don’t know if she’s going to be okay or if she’s ever going to return to the Lucy we knew. What happens when you break the unbreakable? That’s when something really dangerous occurs, I think. I have so many more questions!”

Fallout Season 2 plot: What would it be about?

Plot details for Fallout Season 2 haven’t been revealed, and it’s too early to openly speculate about what will happen (we don’t want to spoil it for anyone!).

Article continues after ad

That said, in an interview with The Direct, Nolan indicated there are plenty of ideas for where the second season would take viewers. “I think you always have to have a game plan should you be so lucky as to get a second season… we’ve talked from the beginning about where we could go with this; I just hope that people enjoy it, we get a chance,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“So you don’t want to do some shitty adaptation of a favorite element from the game, whether it be a creature or a faction, and just totally, you know, breeze by it by bringing it into Season 1 too briefly. So, as a result, there’s a lot of things we want to do in future seasons. And we’ll just have to pray that we get to Season 2 and beyond.”

Article continues after ad

Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video now. You can check out our review, more details about its cast, and its incredible soundtrack.