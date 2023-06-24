Sonic Superstars: Release date, trailers & everything we know

Sega revealed Sonic Superstars at the 2023 Summer Game Fest – here’s all the information we know about the upcoming side-scrolling platformer.

In the past few years, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has received loads of new content in the form of movies, video games, and the animated series Sonic Prime. Now, fans of the Sonic games’ 2D style can’t wait to get their hands on Sonic Superstars.

The last completely new 2D entry of the Sonic series was the 2017 game Sonic Mania – which featured nostalgic retro graphics. The title received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with over a million copies sold worldwide within a year of release.

Article continues after ad

Diehard 2D Sonic fans also have the recently released Sonic Origins Plus to tide them over with remasters of older titles in the series.

Following the popularity of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies and Sonic Frontiers, fans are eager to play the next installment. Here’s all the scoop on the Sonic Superstars.

Contents

SEGA

While Summer Game Fest announced Sonic Superstars would launch in Fall 2023, its specific release date may have leaked. As first reported by Sonic Stadium, a listing on Target’s website revealed Sonic Superstars would come out on October 17, 2023 – three days after Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Article continues after ad

Sonic Superstars platforms

Physical and digital versions of Sonic Superstars will be available to purchase for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sonic Superstars trailers

Sonic Superstars’ announcement trailer premiered at the 2023 Summer Game Fest. The video showed off the game’s upgraded graphics and new abilities for players to try out.

During the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, Sonic Superstars received another trailer featuring more playable characters. Players can utilize Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy’s different abilities in Sonic Superstars while completing levels.

Article continues after ad

Sonic Superstars gameplay

The game’s descriptions read: “Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways.”

“Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to 3 other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands’ giant animals into Badniks before it’s too late!”

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about Sonic Superstars. We will update this article once we learn more information.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | Dragon Age 4 | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake | Counter-Strike 2 | Mortal Kombat 1 | AEW: Fight Forever | Starfield | EA Sports FC | Alan Wake 2