Sonic Superstars trailer invokes classic Sega for maximum nostalgic feeling

During the Summer Game Fest 2023 event, SEGA revealed the first look at Sonic Superstars — a classic-inspired side-scrolling Sonic the Hedgehog adventure with a brand-new look.

Sonic the Hedgehog has entered into a renaissance of sorts thanks to the popularity of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and the success of the blue blur’s most recent outing, Sonic Frontiers.

However, Sonic fans are eager to get back to the Hedgehog’s classic 2D roots, especially after the positive reception of 2017’s Sonic Mania.

Article continues after ad

Now, SEGA revealed the first look at Sonic Superstars during Summer Game Fest 2023. It looks to bring classic Sonic back in an all-new art style.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sonic Superstars gets stunning gameplay reveal

The Sonic Superstars trailer opens with Sonic in his classic 16-bit style blistering through Green Hill Zone, before passing through a rift on the screen.

It’s here that fans got a look at the new 2.5D art style of Sonic Superstars, before going into a variety of different gameplay snippets throughout the game’s various levels and stages.

Article continues after ad

This article will be updated with more details soon…