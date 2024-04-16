Shadow will play a major role in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but who is voicing the new character? Here’s what we know.

The third installment in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series is on the way, and we’ll soon see that speedy animated hero once again. This time, he’ll be facing off against Shadow, the video game’s complicated antihero.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will feature Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, and James Marsden all returning for the new movie, but a question mark lingered over who would play Shadow. Now, finally, we have an answer.

Read ahead to find out who will be voicing Shadow in the upcoming animated movie, and just know — it’s a great addition.

Article continues after ad

Who is voicing Shadow in Sonic 3?

After numerous rumors, it was confirmed by multiple sources on April 16 that Keanu Reeves would be voicing Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

This news comes via The Hollywood Reporter, citing multiple sources as confirming the John Wick star had come aboard the animated sequel. The character was first introduced in 2001’s Sonic Adventure 2, as a dark-sided, edgy alternate to Sonic’s hero.

Article continues after ad

First footage of Sonic 3 was played at CinemaCon, which shows Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik bouncing back from depression after creating Shadow the Hedgehog. (Yes, that’s a real thing.)

Sega

Shadow was created by Robotnik in the video game, too. After the death of his best friend Maria Robotnik (Dr. Robotnik’s cousin), he vows revenge before remembering that he promised her he would protect the world from danger. By all accounts, Shadow is a misunderstood figure, wanting to do good but still scorned by his tragic past.

Article continues after ad

Shadow was actually first teased in 2022’s Sonic 2, during a mid-credit scene in which G.U.N reveals information on a secret research facility in which Project Shadow took place.

It’s not Reeves’ first animated role, as the actor also voiced Canadian daredevil Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4, and Batman in DC League of Super-Pets.

While you wait for Sonic 3, check out the best movies of 2024 you need to watch, and find out more about the Knuckles cast.