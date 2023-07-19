Remnant 2 PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

Remnant 2 is the brand-new sequel to the 2021 co-op game by Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing, here are the recommended and minimum system requirements for the title.

Remnant 2 is a souls-like co-op game where you have to fight against difficult enemies and conquer challenging obstacles. The first game that was released in 2021 was a massive hit and players loved the unique take on the souls-like genre.

Therefore, with Remnant 2 releasing on July 25, 2023, fans of the series are quite hyped. However, it is a new-age title, which means a lot of players will be concerned about how powerful your PC needs to be in order to run it.

Article continues after ad

Thus, the minimum and recommended system requirements for Remnant 2 have been presented in the next few sections.

Gearbox Publishing Remnant 2 minimum and system requirements revealed

Remnant 2 system requirements

Minimum Requirements

Operating System : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-7600/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i5-7600/AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : GeForce RTX 1650/AMD Radeon RX 590

: GeForce RTX 1650/AMD Radeon RX 590 Storage: 80 GB available space

Therefore, it is safe to say that the processor and graphics card requirement to run Remnant 2 is quite nominal. The only issue a few players might face is with the RAM as a lot of them still run 8 GB instead of 16 GB.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Recommended Requirements

Operating System : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-10600K/AMD R5 3600

: Intel Core i5-10600K/AMD R5 3600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics : GeForce RTX 2060/AMD Radeon RX 5700

: GeForce RTX 2060/AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage: 80 GB available space

The recommended system requirements are much steeper when compared to the minimum ones. The graphics requirement has been significantly enhanced and the same can be said about the processor as well.

Article continues after ad

The RAM requirement remains the same at 16 GB.

This concludes our guide for the system requirements of Remnant 2. For more on the latest upcoming games, check out our hubs below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | Dragon Age 4 | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake | Counter-Strike 2 | Mortal Kombat 1 | AEW: Fight Forever | Starfield | EA Sports FC | Alan Wake 2