Stellar Blade announced for PC with 2025 release window

Coming off the back of the highly anticipated Stellar Blade x Neir Automata DLC reveal, Shift Up has announced that Stellar Blade will soon be coming to PC, bringing Eve’s world to a whole host of new players.

Highlighted in the developer’s Q3 earnings report, Shift Up explained that Stellar Blade would finally be getting a PC port, with the release date being “considered within 2025.” As such, we can expect to see the adventure released sometime in the next year, though a solid date has yet to be announced.

The action-adventure game was exclusively released on PlayStation 5 in April 2024. Despite the limited platform, it reached immense popularity among thousands of eager fans. In fact, it was so popular and highly regarded that many think it deserves GOTY thanks to its impressive graphics, stellar combat, and engaging storyline.

Sony

Now, that Game of The Year contender is finally coming to PC players around the world, Shift Up is expecting to see “the performance on PC to exceed that on consoles” thanks to the earnings report. They even quoted the success of Black Myth: Wukong as a primary inspiration.

Released in August 2024, Game Science’s Black Myth: Wukong saw an impressive 2 million players at its peak on Steam, so for Stellar Blade to attempt to rival that number, they’ll have to bring more eager fans into the adventure. This is aided by the hype around the upcoming Stellar Blade x Neir Automata DLC.

When more information about the PC port is announced, including a concrete release date and the required specifications, we’ll update this page, so be sure to check back soon.