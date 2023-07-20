Remnant 2: Release Date, editions, platforms
Remnant 2 is the brand new co-op souls-like game from Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games. Here is a hub covering all the information surrounding its release date, editions, platform, trailer, and more.
Remnant 2 is a sequel to the original title that was released back in 2021. This game has a pretty decent fanbase since it is a unique take on the souls-like genre.
The game consists of extremely difficult bosses you’ll have to defeat, but instead of using swords, guns are the primary focus of this game. The combat is unique and gives the game a fresh touch.
Therefore, fans are excited about the sequel, which will release in a few days’ time. So, here’s a hub covering all the information you need regarding the release of Remnant 2.
Contents
Remnant 2 Release Date
Remnant 2 is set to release on July 25, 2023. Since the release date is quite close, the chances of any form of deviation are almost negligible.
However, in case there’s a delay of some sort, we will update it here.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Remnant 2 platforms
Remnant 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows via Epic Games Store and Steam.
This game is developed on the brand new Unreal Engine 5, which means it won’t be possible to run it on old-gen consoles and hardware.
Remnant 2 Editions
Remnant 2 will have three different versions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition. The rewards for all three are presented in the table below:
|Contents
|Standard Edition
|Deluxe Edition
|Ultimate Edition
|Base Game
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|3 Remnant: From the Ashes Sets
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|3 Days Early Access
|–
|–
|Yes
|Survival Pack
|–
|–
|Yes
|DLC Bundle with 3 Packs
|–
|–
|Yes
Remnant 2 Trailer
Remnant 2’s official trailer gives us a glimpse at the gameplay and the world’s design. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic environment and the video also gives us an idea of how the characters and weapons will look like.
This concludes our hub for Remnant 2. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other game guides at Dexerto.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | Dragon Age 4 | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake | Counter-Strike 2 | Mortal Kombat 1 | AEW: Fight Forever | Starfield | EA Sports FC | Alan Wake 2