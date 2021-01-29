Logo
Project 007: Release date, trailers, leaks, platforms & storyline

Published: 29/Jan/2021 12:11 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 12:12

by Alex Garton
James Bond game
Take Two Interactive

Project 007

IO Interactive, developer and publisher of the legendary Hitman franchise, is working on a new James Bond title codenamed Project 007. 

Contents

With the last significant James Bond game releasing in 2012, it’s fair to say the IP is ready for a refresh and a brand new title to bring it back to life. Luckily for us, IO Interactive, developer of the Hitman games, has picked up the mantle and revealed they’re working on a Bond game codenamed Project 007.

IO Interactive released a teaser trailer for the title back in November of 2020 and it’s definitely got Bond fans extremely excited to jump into the game. Without further ado, let’s check out everything we know about this mysterious upcoming title.

Project 007 logo
IO Interactive
Project 007 was revealed all the way back in November of 2020.

Release Date

As the game is still within its early stages of development, IO Interactive is yet to reveal a confirmed release date for Project 007.

No doubt the game studio will be looking to refresh the bond IP with a polished and impressive gameplay experience for players. To achieve that, the title will need a long-time in development, especially because now it will need to be made for the next-generation of consoles.

It’s obvious the studio has ambitious goals for this project as they’re planning on expanding their workforce of 200 employees to over 400 during the game’s development.

It’s unlikely we’ll see the game release until at least 2022 or perhaps more likely, 2023. Although that’s a long time to wait, players who are looking to keep up with all the latest development updates can sign up for a newsletter here on the game’s website.

Project 007 trailers

It’s fair to say that the teaser trailer released by IO Interactive back in November of 2020 didn’t reveal much about the game. It simply confirmed that the studio was indeed developing a bond game and successfully got fans of the studio extremely excited.

Although the teaser trailer doesn’t provide us with much information, hearing the bond theme is enough to get any fan of the old games hyped for the upcoming title’s release.

What is Project 007 about?

We don’t have many details about the narrative of Project 007 at this time as IO Interactive has remained silent since the release of the game’s teaser trailer.

Despite this, the studio has confirmed that the storyline of the title will be an original narrative, so don’t expect the game’s Bond to replicate a past actor from the films. Although this may be disappointing for some, it’s also exciting as it gives the studio complete freedom to choose the direction of the plot, making it a fresh experience for every player.

IO Interactive has made it very clear they’re invested in the Bond IP for the long-haul, in an interview with DR.dk, Studio Director Hakan Abrak revealed that he “could easily imagine that a trilogy could come out of it.”

This is incredible news for Bond fans as the IP has been left by the wayside in video games for a very long time and IO Interactive clearly wants to put it back on the map.

Project 007 logo
IO Interactive
IO Interactive will be employing an extra 200 people to complete the project.

Platforms

We’re expecting Project 007 to launch on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’s unlikely in two years’ time that game developers will still be releasing titles onto the previous generation of consoles, so the game will likely not be playable on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Of course, it’s always possible the game is released as an exclusive title, but as IO Interactive hasn’t commented on the game’s platforms, it’s difficult to tell for now.

At this time, that’s all we know about IO Interactive’s upcoming James Bond title. Rest assured, we’ll make sure to keep this page updated with the latest information on the game as soon as it becomes available.

Twitch streamer loses it after regaining Super Mario 64 world record

Published: 29/Jan/2021 12:14

by Alex Garton
Super Mario 64 record
Nintendo

Mario Speedrunning

Twitch streamer and speedrunner Allan ‘Cheese’ Alvarez has broken the 120-star world record in Super Mario 64 and it’s fair to say he was over the moon that he finally reclaimed the top spot.

As seen in the majority of classic video game titles, speedrunning in Super Mario 64 is immensely popular. The game has developed a dedicated fanbase of players who sink countless hours into the title attempting to finish the game as quickly as possible.

Of course, to be able to that, these players need to know the game inside out. Every shortcut, method, and specific pathway needs to be memorized for each run to ensure they achieve the best time possible. When all this hard work eventually pays off, it can be an overwhelming experience for speedrunners who have spent so much time working towards a goal.

Super Mario 64 star Speedrun
Nintendo
Super Mario 64 was originally released on the N64 back in 1996.

Twitch streamer sets new Super Mario 64 speedrun record

On his January 28 stream, Counter-Logic Gaming speedrunner Cheese set a new 120-star world record speedrun on Super Mario 64, and his reaction showed just how much this meant to him.

Although he was aware his record run was going well whilst doing it, he wasn’t sure whether it was enough to secure the top spot. It was only when he defeated Bowser, the final boss, that he realized he’d reclaimed the top spot.

The second he realized he may have beaten the record, Cheese began to scream uncontrollably, clearly overwhelmed by what he had just achieved. Of course, his Twitch chat erupted with congratulations as he set the new record at a time of 1:38:25. Cheese’s run beat the previous record by just three seconds, showing just how thin the margins for error are at the top level of speedrunning.

While this isn’t the first time Cheese has held the Super Mario 64 world record, his previous runs were outdone by two other speedrunners, and he finally decided to reclaim his place on top.

Although some might describe his reaction as over the top, it’s obvious how much this record means to him. After the countless amount of hours he’s sunk into the game, it’s no surprise he was completely overwhelmed when he realized what he’d done.

We’ll have to keep our eye on the leader boards to see how long Cheese can hold the top spot as Super Mario 64 speedrunning is extremely competitive.