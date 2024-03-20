“New James Bond” Aaron Taylor-Johnson gives cryptic response to rumors

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the role of the next James Bond — but the star has now addressed the rumors.

In a recent report, it was claimed the actor had not only been offered the part of James Bond, but there’s a chance he could sign his contract this week.

Taylor-Johnson has been linked to 007 since early 2023, but in a new interview with Rolling Stone, he remained very tight-lipped about any discussions and the surrounding speculation.

“I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I’m here to promote those,” he initially said, then remaining silent when the interview said the rumors must be flattering. “I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like: whatever’s drawn out for me, I can f*ckin’ do better,” he added.

While The Sun’s report went viral, E! News claimed the Kraven the Hunter star hasn’t been offered the role “yet… however, that doesn’t mean he’d turn down the chance to play the famous character — should the opportunity present itself — in the future.”

Taylor-Johnson also recently spoke to Numéro magazine, prior to the new reports, and he was asked about possibly playing Bond. “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment,” he said with a laugh.

Expectedly, Bond studio EON Production hasn’t responded to any of the reports. In the meantime, you can find out everything else we know about Bond 26, and why we think it’s time for a Christopher Nolan James Bond movie.