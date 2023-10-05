Cyberpunk 2077 live-action project announced with True Detective & Mr. Robot producers

A live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project is in development as CD Projekt Red partners with a company that has produced award-winning movies and TV series.

Cyberpunk 2077 has become a global smash hit following the game’s 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC, reversing the abysmal reaction to the game when it was first released in its buggy, incomplete state.

With Cyberpunk now reaching its potential, CD Projekt Red has confirmed new plans to take the series in a new direction, but that doesn’t mean a sequel to the Netflix Edgerunners anime.

On October 5, CD Projekt Red revealed it was collaborating with Anonymous Content, the media company behind True Detective, Mr. Robot, and The Revenant to introduce a live-action project set in the Cyberpunk world.

What is the Cyberlink 2077 live-action project?

Details are very scarce right now and it’s not clear if the project will be a movie, TV series, or mini-series.

“The new project is at an early development stage and has currently commenced searching for a screenwriter to tell a brand-new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077,” CD Projekt Red said in a press release.

“The project will be developed in close collaboration with the Cyberpunk 2077 creative team. More information about the project will be made available as the partnership between Anonymous Content and CD Projekt Red progresses.”

CD Projekt Red has a history of having its games transition to the small screen. Notably, The Witcher series became a live-action Netflix adaptation and Cyberpunk saw some new life in the form of the Edgerunners anime.

It will be very interesting to see if the likes of Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba, who starred in Cyberpunk and its DLC end up being attached to this project, but for now, there’s no confirmation about their involvement.