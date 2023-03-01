Bond 26: Everything we know – cast rumors & more

Here’s everything we know about Bond 26, the next era of James Bond, whether you’re looking for any release date information, plot speculation, or cast updates.

In 2022, we officially reached 60 years of James Bond, which marks an incredible milestone for the long-running espionage franchise.

Based on the works of the late Ian Fleming, the James Bond franchise will enter a new era when Bond 26 finally emerges onto the big screen. Though we’re sad to see Daniel Craig turn in his Walther PPK and Omega watch for good, fans can begin to get excited about who will portray Bond next.

Just what will the next Bond film entail? Here’s everything we know about Bond 26.

There is no release date currently set for the next James Bond movie – but it likely won’t hit cinemas until 2025 at the very earliest, if not 2026 or beyond.

The last entry in the franchise, No Time To Die, was released on September 30, 2021.

Daniel Craig’s tenure as Bond reinvented how the character could be perceived, as Craig’s version had a definitive arc and universe confined to his adventures. It is expected that Bond 26, like Casino Royale, will serve as a reboot for the entire franchise once more.

Barbara Broccoli, one of the long-running producers on the franchise, said she doesn’t expect the next movie to start filming until 2024 “at least”, so we shouldn’t expect Bond 26 until 2025, if not 2026.

Bond 26 cast: Who will be the next James Bond?

The next actor to play James Bond hasn’t been announced yet, but we’ll update this space once we know any cast details about Bond 26.

The biggest question of them all. Who will be the next James Bond? Speculation has run rampant for years, even before Craig’s departure.

Many are hopeful for the likes of Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Charlie Cox, Richard Madden, Aiden Turner, or even Dwayne Johnson to assume the mantle.

There is a rumored frontrunner: Aaron-Taylor Johnson, star of Bullet Train and Kick-Ass, who reportedly met with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson… and it went well.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Taylor-Johnson addressed the rumors with a no-denial, cryptic answer.

“It’s flattering. You can have something really positive [written about you], but you can also have something really negative that can circulate,” he said.

“You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world. Because the moment you start believing the sh*t people say about you, you’ve lost your f**king mind. You’ve lost it.”

Bond 26 plot: What is it about?

Sadly, we don’t have any plot details to share right now.

Production on the next Bond movie likely won’t take place until 2024 at the earliest, though it could be longer if they’re seeking to truly reinvent the character like never before.

Every Bond has had their adventures take place in their retrospective versions of the modern day. If you haven’t read any of Ian Fleming’s work, then it is worth noting that his books begin back in the 1950s, as Goldfinger reveals Casino Royale took place in 1951.

MGM Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 first appeared in Goldfinger.

Could we see Bond navigate espionage amid World War 2? In Bond lore he lied about his age to enter the Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve. This led to him assuming the role of Commander during his career with MI6.

It is certainly possible that a fresh take like this could happen, though we think its a shame any stories from Charlie Higson’s Young Bond series likely won’t make the cut. Michael G. Wilson did reveal that the next Bond will already “have had some experience” and “been through the wars, so to speak.”

That’s everything we know about Bond 26 right now. In the meantime, you can check out our other movie hubs below:

