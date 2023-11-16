Pikachu Poncho cards: What are they, cost & where to buy

Find out what the rare Pikachu poncho cards and boxes are, what they cost, and where you can buy them.

Pikachu promo boxes were released during Pokemon XY and Sun & Moon to the Japanese audience, in celebration of the opening of new Pokemon stores opening and relocating around Japan. Over the years, the prices of these collectibles have increased considerably from their initial ¥2500 / $25 release price. Below, we’ll break down the cost of these cards and how it’s changed since release.

The card sets feature a highly recognizable artistic theme, making them a real treat for collectors. Those looking to complete a series are willing to pay a premium for a card, as evidenced by the $4000 price tag on the central Rayquaza Pikachu box shown below.

What Pikachu Poncho cards cost since 2021

XStock / Nintendo Credit to XStock for historical trends showing the TCG XY break Pikachu Rayquaza poncho box (center image) from between March 2021 to November 2023.

These collectors sets are so expensive primarily because they feature Pikachu, arguably the real hero of the series. The cards themselves feature the adorable yellow mouse wearing a series of ponchos, capes, and disguises.

Card Where to buy it

Poncho-wearing Pikachu TCGplayer.com

Charizard in Pikachu Poncho TCGplayer.com

Pikachu in Rayquaza Poncho TCGplayer

Pikachu in Rayquaza poncho TCGplayer

Poncho wearing Pikachu’s TCGplayer

Poncho wearing Pikachu’s TCGplayer

Poncho wearing Pikachu TCGplayer

Poncho wearing Pikachu TCGplayer

If these cards are out of your budget, you could begin by collecting some cheaper cards first like the generations radiant collections, or even some cheeky Waifu cards. They don’t even have to be authentic to be worth collecting, you can always consider Etsy-based cards such as the Thicc Pokemon card series.

Should you decide to begin collecting this adorable series of Pikachu in Poncho’s, or any other Pokemon series make sure to check out our guide to getting your Pokemon cards graded first.

