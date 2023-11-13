How to get Pokemon cards graded

Learn about Pokemon TCG grading companies (PSA, Beckett, CGC, SCG, HGA, AGS, and Ace Grading) before getting yours graded.

We understand that you might feel fearful of getting your precious cards graded, especially because of the notoriety of Pokemon card grading scams, from companies like Ludkins running away with money to companies losing cards and even grading ‘obviously altered’ cut cards.

The key decision for many when considering a card-grading company is reputation. It’s a given that companies that employ people to manually determine the grade of a card are prone to errors.

Many reputable companies as well as dark horses on the scene have started to pioneer AI technologies in 2023. They promise more consistent and accurate grading, but who knows if they will outlast their rivals?

This guide will help you explore your best options when it comes to getting your treasured Pokemon cards graded in the USA and in the UK in 2023.

Contents

Card Grading Process

Why you should get your Pokemon cards graded:

First, sort through your cards and look them up on TCGplayer.com or an equivalent website to find out what they might be worth.

After you have a selection, examine them yourself for scratches and tears. Make sure to read the section on what card-grading companies will look for and eliminate cards in poor condition.

Once you’re done, take some high-resolution digital photographs of your cards and save them. This will help should anything go wrong, although this is very rare.

Start an online submission.

Select your options, i.e., bulk vs. single. If you would like a more detailed breakdown, you can opt for subgrades.

Certifies the card’s authenticity.

Preserves your cards, some graders will soundically seal your cards inside a protective, stackable casing.

It increases the value of your cards.

Most authenticators will register your card and slab to deter fraudsters.

It looks professional and is an aesthetic way to showcase your Pokemon cards.

What do card grading companies take into account?

Centering: 50/50 percent is ideal, with marks deducted for off-center cards.

Corners: cards with perfect corners at a glance gain the highest ranks. Under magnification, corners may show imperfections, which will lower their grade.

Edges: under the naked eye, cards with perfect edges will rank highly, although marks will be deducted for flaws spotted under magnification.

Surface: coloration, gloss, and focus of the art are taken into account. Marks are deducted for marks, scratches, print lines, print spots, and imperfections spotted by eye and magnification.

Whether or not the card is authentic or authentically altered, Examples of authentic altered cards include those that have been signed. A tastefully signed card can become a treasure, but a sloppy one can ruin an otherwise mint card. For example, points will be deducted for aged, unaesthetic, and/or smudged autographs.

Grade Calculator

The USA-based HGA provides a grading calculator to help you estimate the value of your card based on their system. Along with the guide information, you may wish to refer to this before sending off your cards to get a better estimate of what you can achieve. The calculator allows you to input variables in four categories: surface, centering, corners, and edges.

The Best Card Grading Companies in 2023

List of the best trading card grading companies

Grading Company Grading Scale Customer

Service Price Extras Turnaround Rating Beckett

(USA) 1-10 with .5 increments 4/5 $$$ Detailed report card with sub grades 2 – 60 days 5/5 Professional Sports Authenticators (PSA)

(USA) 1-10 with .5 increments 4/5 $$$ Primary authority on grading Pokemon cards 2 – 24 weeks 4.5/5 CGC

(USA) 2-9 with .5 increments, a 1.8 “G-“, then increments of .2 from 9-10, e.g. 9.2, 9.4 etc. 4/5 $$ No paid membership required for submission, simple grading process 11 – 35 days 4.5/5 SGC

(USA) 1-10 with .5 increments, with 10 gem being second best, and a special 10 pristine rating 5/5 $ Claim to have most accurate & consistent grading scale, without “tweeners”, in-between grades 2 – 25 days 5/5 Ace Grading

(UK) 1-10 4/5 $$ Anti-counterfeit cypheme labels 1 – 20 days 3.5/5 HGA

(USA) 1-10 with 10 “pristine” and a 10 “flawless” ratings 5/5 $$$

Pay by the day instead of by card Hybrid grading uses AI and real people 2-60 days,

refund if time scale not met 3.5/5 AGS

(USA) 1-10 grading scale 5/5 $$ Uses automated AI grading 4-30 days 4/5

BGS / Beckett:

Beckett is based in Texas. Their company has an excellent reputation, having been voted industry best for six consecutive years. Their system is easy to comprehend. They use a 1–10 grading scale that increases in half-point increments. Their highest-graded cards come with distinctive black labels for 10’s, gold labels for 9.5-10’s, and silver labels for 8.5-9’s. Their other cards have white labels.

PSA:

PSA is known by most to be the ‘gold standard’ of grading in the trading card industry. They’ve been around since ’91 and are one of the ‘big three’ along with CGC and Beckett. Their grades are easier to achieve than Beckett’s or SGC’s.

CGC:

CGC is known as another of the big three companies in Pokemon card grading. They have a strict grading system; however, they are cheaper than PSA and Beckett.

SGC:

A a Mickey Mantle 1952 trading card graded by SGC for over $12.6 million, making it the most expensive trading card ever sold. They are meticulous and highly respected for being the most accurate. Some collectors believe their grades to be worth more than those of competitors like PSA, as they are more difficult to obtain.

Ace Grading:

Ace Grading has excellent security protocols that help protect the buyer from fraud. They use a tamper-proof foil logo, a QR code, and an AI-powered ‘cypheme‘ label that matches the item to the uploaded card and condition. The label also includes a unique orange band that isn’t featured in Pantone lists. They record their chemically unique signature, which is stored in the cloud and cannot be copied. Their security, basically, kicks ass.

HGA

HGA was founded in 2021 during the Pokemon card boom and has had an impressive run, growing quickly since. In an industry where reputation is everything, they have already staked their claim by becoming one of the only companies to use a hybrid approach to grading, making the most of AI as well as real people. They also offer a refund promise in the case of your cards not meeting the agreed turnaround times.

AGS

A group founded AGS at a collect-o-con in 2021 and has since rapidly gained prestige for being one of the only card grading companies to exclusively use card scanning software. Their ‘robograding‘, returns highly accurate grades.

Artificial Intelligence and Computer Based Grading:

Human error has a significant impact on the grade your trading card will receive on that day. While most companies use computers to help them grade your cards, others solely grade using AI. This is great news for consistency and accuracy, but for older companies adopting the technology, it has an obvious downside. As the algorithm improves and as people regrade their cards, their previous cards are unlikely to receive the same grades they had before.

What not to do:

Don’t trust your prized cards with intermediary grading services.

trust your prized cards with intermediary grading services. Don’t send in cards before researching their potential value online and taking photographs of them.

send in cards before researching their potential value online and taking photographs of them. Don’t forget to follow the guidelines set out by your grading company of choice before sending

forget to follow the guidelines set out by your grading company of choice before sending Don’t submit fake or altered cards unless they are authentic and autographed.

submit fake or altered cards unless they are authentic and autographed. Don’t throw away your miscut, misprinted, or altered cards. Some collectors are willing to pay a premium for miscued and misprinted Pokemon cards.

Whether or not you’re interested in a human touch or interested in exploring AI-driven approaches to grading cards, this list should help you decide what is best. We encourage you to go directly to a grading company. Although human error can sometimes creep in, the best graders strive to provide excellent service, love your cards, and have passed the test of time.