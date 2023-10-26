GamingPokemon

Best Waifu Pokemon cards and where to buy them

best pokemon waifu cardsPokemon

The waifu tax continues to drive up the prices of Pokemon TCG’s waifu cards and their beautiful art makes them valuable cards to buy, collect, and play. Here are the best waifu Pokemon cards you can pick up and where to buy them.

These so-called wife cards have been topics of controversy ever since the infamous Misty’s Tears card, illustrated by Ken Sugimori for the Gym Challenge expansion, was banned. The card was banned in the US as art depicted a nude Misty which was deemed inappropriate for an American audience.

Article continues after ad

Since the 1990s, waifu cards have continued to captivate fans with adorable artwork, though.

Lillie, for example, became the most expensive Pokemon waifu card after it sold for over $100,000 at auction a few years ago.

Best Pokemon Waifu Cards list and where to buy them

Here is our selection of the top waifu cards, in which we’ve included lots of cult-favorite Pokemon artist and Lillie illustrator, Naoki Saito’s cards.

We’ve included a number of other artworks as well, which have become favorites of collectors, investors, and TCG players. They’ve proven to either be the best in terms of value or for their utility in actual play. We’re looking at you, Iono!

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Article continues after ad
Full Art / Lillie – Extra Battle Day Card that sold for USD 108,000
TCG Player sells a similar SM – Ultra Prism Lillie here		2019 Pokemon Japanese SM Promo Extra Battle Day Full Art Lillie #397 PSA 10 GEM

Iono 269/193 – Paldea Evolved (SV02)
TCG Player

iono pokemon tcg
Marnie – Sword and Shield Base Set
TCG Player
Marnie TCG Card
Solgaleo & Lunala – GX
TCG Player
Erika’s Invitation SV: Scarlet & Violet 151 Mew
TCG Player
Skyla (Full Art) – Shining Fates
TCG Player
Worker (Full Art) – SWSH12: Silver Tempest
TCG Player
Evelyn (Team Up) – SM (SM 9)
TCG Player
Misty & Lorelei – SM – Cosmic Eclipse
TCG Player
Irida SWSH10: Astral Radiance
TCG Player
Candice – SWSH12: Silver Tempest
TCG Player
Braixen – SWSH12: Silver Tempest Trainer Gallery
TCG Player
Mimikyu VMAX – SWSH09: Brilliant Stars Trainer Gallery (SWSH09:TG)
TCG Player
Gloria – SWSH09: Brilliant Stars Trainer Gallery (SWSH09:TG)
TCG Player
Klara (Full Art) – SWSH06: Chilling Reign (SWSH06)
TCG Player
Sonia (Full Art) – SWSH02: Rebel Clash (SWSH02)
TCG Player
Olivia (Full Art) – SM – Crimson Invasion (SM04)
TCG Player
Lisia (Full Art) – SM – Celestial Storm (CES)
TCG Player
Wicke (Full Art) – SM – Burning Shadows (SM03)
TCG Player
Sabrina’s Suggestion (Full Art) – SM – Team Up (SM9)
TCG Player
Cynthia’s Ambition – Crown Zenith: Galarian Gallery (CRZ:GG)
TCG Player
Cynthia & Caitlin (Full Art) – SM – Cosmic Eclipse (SM12)
TCG Player
Lillie’s Full Force (Full Art) – SM – Cosmic Eclipse (SM12)
TCG Player
Erika’s Hospitality (Full Art) – SM – Team Up (SM9)
TCG Player
Iris (101 Full Art) – Plasma Blast (PLB)
TCG Player
Misty’s Favor-(Full Art)-SM-Unified Minds (SM11)
TCG Player

Why are some Pokemon waifu cards so expensive?

Yes! waifu tax is real and has an effect on most hobbies related to anime. The cards can be so expensive because, in Japan, the pull rates and therefore the rarity of cards compared to sets from the UK or USA differ.

For example, a full-art Pokemon card in Japan would be roughly equivalent to a secret rare from the US. There is a lot of interest in these cards, especially in Japan, where full-art versions regularly see valuations of over $1,000.

Related:

Top 24 most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever sold

Article continues after ad

It’s easy to get lost in the world of expensive collector’s items, and it’s discouraging to see the price tags on some of these cards! Pokemon art, however, is marvelous regardless of the trends and price of a card — there is equally stunning art on cards worth under a dollar!

Whether or not you prefer to stick to one wifey or collect many, the important thing is to have fun and enjoy collecting.

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

PokemonPokemon CardsPokemon TCG