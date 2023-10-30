Are you interested in adding the best thicc Pokemon cards to your collection? What even are ‘thicc’ Pokemon cards? We’ve got you covered!

So just what is a thicc Pokemon card? Are thicc Pokemon cards even real? If you ask a collector, they might tell you that your Pokemon cards are printed on 280 GSM-thick paper and that the base set version of Pikachu is thick. Sadly, since the base set, Pikachu has lost its voluptuous curves, and many players have had to settle for skinnier models.

‘Thicc’ doesn’t exactly pop to mind when we think about your favorite trading card game, and yet these thicc Pokemon cards are exactly what have a lot of collectors making it rain like a Gholdengo.

There’s thicc Pikachu’s, Thick Club Marowak, thicc Snorlaxes full of leftovers, a Blissey, or even a Wailord. We tend to think the list ends there, but we were all of us deceived, for another thicc set was made. In the land of Etsy, on a custom card generator, the Thicc lord artist Pokemize forged a secret set— thiccer than all others.

These thicc Pokemon cards, although unofficial, are packing juicy moves. Thicc Blastoise will get your opponent, and possibly you, wet with Soggy Bottom or slap Hydro Hams with an enemy Poket monster. The rest of the moves are equally spectacular, for example, Thicc Venusaur’s Solar Hole, which will sun its yoni to heal 30 damage, or Boom Bloom, which turns your opponent into a thicc Pokemon too. Who knew thicciness could be so contagious?

Best Thicc Pokemon Card NFT’s

The original thicc cards were forged during the global health crisis in 2020. Inspired by this, Pokemon artists launched a series of unofficial Pokemon non-fungible tokens—or NFT’s for short—on the Ethereum blockchain. The official Pokemon Company has only teased at Pokémon NFT’s so far, but in the meantime you can have your pick of Pokemon card NFT’s on blockchain websites.

We hope that thicc Pokemon never change so that collectors with cuddly tastes can continue to find the thicc Pokemon cards they know and deserve.

