PlayStation shows off new accessibility focused Access controller

Originally dubbed Project Leonardo, the new Access controller from PlayStation aims to open the PS5 to those who may require a non-conventional input method when playing games.

The Access controller from Sony’s PlayStation division has finally been given some more concrete details after it announced the controller in January as Project Leonardo. Designed with accessibility in mind, the controller is a highly customizable disc with the buttons usually found on the PS5 controller.

Currently, officially supported controllers from the major three manufacturers have been pretty lackluster, with only Microsoft offering an option for gamers with different requirements. The company’s Xbox Adaptive controller launched in 2018. The PlayStation Access Controller also follows a similar design and accessibility philosophy, allowing users to add their own attachments via ports around the edges of the controller.

This would allow those without movement in their limbs and reliant on other methods of control to add a preferred way to control the games. The Xbox Adaptive controller has been seen helping streamers beat Elden Ring, despite being paralyzed.

Sony reveals PlayStation Project Leonardo’s official name

Sony also revealed the user interface for changing options and button mappings on the Access controller. The PlayStation 5 uses the same interface that you’d alter the DualSense with, but with some greater depth. It even allows for two Access controllers to be used at the same time as the DualSense if required.

Here’s what is included in the PlayStation Access controller’s box:

Analog stick caps (Standard, dome, and ball stick cap)

Button caps in different shapes and sizes, including: Pillow button caps Flat button caps Wide flat button cap (which covers two button sockets) Overhang button caps (which benefit players with smaller hands as they are positioned closer to the center) Curve button caps (which can be pushed if placed along the top or pulled if placed along the bottom of the controller)

Swappable button cap tags for players to easily mark which inputs they map to each button

Sony is planning to launch the Access controller on its PlayStation Direct store for the time being, with no real news about whether it’ll launch outside of it. Microsoft eventually released the Adaptive Controller to retailers.