Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake has reportedly changed developer

The remake for Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic has reportedly changed developer and will now be worked on by a completely different studio.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic is often considered one of, if not the best, Star Wars game ever made. Fans are hotly anticipating the remake, which was first announced to be in development with Aspyr at the end of 2021.

Since the initial announcement, very little news or updates have been given about the game. However, according to a new report from Bloomberg, the Star Wars KOTOR remake will now be worked on by developers Saber Interactive.

The report details how Embracer stated in a recent financial report how one of their big titles was switching developers. “One of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group,” Embracer wrote. “This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title.”

Last week, Dexerto shared that an insider had revealed how the game was likely to be delayed until 2025. In July 2022, it was also reported that the game had been put on “pause” indefinitely after two of the game’s directors were fired from the project.

Hearing that this game is being pushed back another three years and that Aspyr was undergoing major changes within their dev team makes much more sense now it has been reported that it will be created by a whole new team instead. The Bloomberg report indicates that the reason for Aspyr being replaced by Saber Interactive is due to Aspyr failing to meet the expectations of both Sony and Lucasfilm Games.

The Star Wars KOTOR remake is set for release on Playstation 5 and PC. While an Xbox release is yet to be confirmed, rumors about it arriving on the console after launch have been circulating since the end of 2021.

