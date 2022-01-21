Knights of The Old Republic Remake: Platforms, trailer, leaks & everything we know

One of the most beloved Star Wars titles of the 2000s is finally getting a remake after years of speculation, with Knights of the Old Republic getting a complete reimagining.

Sony’s September 2021 PlayStation showcase lifted the lid on a number of huge announcements, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine.

One of the first major announcements that were made during the show was a long-awaited remake that fans have been asking for over the last several years.

Here’s everything we know about The Knights of The Old Republic remake for the PlayStation 5.

Knights of The Old Republic PS5 Remake features

Sony and Aspyr surprised us all with the reveal of a Knights of the Old Republic remake trailer to kick off the PlayStation Showcase.

The original KOTOR was released back in 2003, and was one of the best RPGs of the 2000s, and has since maintained popularity due to nostalgia and the deep impact of its cast of characters.

So, what’ll change in the remake? For one, it appears the game’s pseudo-turn-based combat will be much more action-oriented.

That news comes from YouTube creator MrMattyPlays, who claims sources have told him that the game is taking inspiration from the likes of God Of War and Nioh 2. This matches with job listings from Aspyr looking for a Combat Designer and an AI engineer.

Knights of The Old Republic PS5 Remake trailer

If you haven’t seen the trailer for the KOTOR remake, you can check it out down below, which we’ve embedded for your convenience.

Is there a Knights of The Old Republic PS5 Remake release date?

While we know the game is now officially confirmed for players to be coming out, we still don’t know when it’ll arrive worldwide. However, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled in the coming weeks/months for more news surrounding the release date!

Knights of The Old Republic platforms

The Knights of the Old Republic remake will be PS5 exclusive at launch. While we don’t know if or when it’ll come to platforms such as the Xbox Series S|X or PC in the future, we’d be surprised — especially since the original was an Xbox exclusive when it launched.

For more on upcoming releases, be sure to check out our other release hubs:

