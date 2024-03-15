MLB The Show 24 is finally here for early access players to check out on PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as Nintendo Switch but is it also on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything we know about whether or not the game is on the streaming service.

The newest entry in the MLB The Show franchise, MLB The Show 24 is due to release on March 19, 2024. This installment in the beloved baseball sim series features Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr as the cover athlete. A handful of returning features including crossplay and cross-progression, and the Stadium creator for current-gen consoles will be included in the game which is coming to multiple platforms.

Fans will be able to get hold of the game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch but Xbox players may want to know if it will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

So, here’s everything we know about whether or not MLB The Show will be on the Microsoft streaming service.

San Diego Studio MLB The Show 24 is the latest game in baseball franchise.

Is MLB The Show 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, MLB The Show 24 is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The game will be available at launch on March 19, 2024, as a day one addition to Game Pass.

If you’re a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber and want to play during early access, you can also purchase the Digital Deluxe Add-On Bundle from the Xbox store for $39.99 and you will get access to MLB The Show 24 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S from March 15, 2024.

While the MLB The Show series initially started life as a PlayStation exclusive, the games made their way to Xbox starting with MLB The Show 21 where they were also available on the streaming service.

This is great news for any Xbox players who are keen to step up to the plate for the newest game in the beloved series as they’ll be able to play at no extra cost.

It’s worth noting that when a new MLB The Show title gets added to Game Pass, this typically means any older available entries are removed.

