How to get the Happy Home Network app in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Happy Home Paradise update has brought a wealth of new features into Animal Crossing: New Horizons, including the Happy Home Network app. Here’s everything you need to know about this useful vacation home design tool.

If you’ve played Animal Crossing: New Horizons since the start, you’re now more than likely an expert when it comes to interior design. Thanks to the Happy Home Paradise update, these skills can now be transferred to the creation of vacation homes for fellow villagers.

However, before you can do that, you’ll need the Happy Home Network app. So, we’ve put together everything you need to know about the application.

Contents

How to get the Happy Home Network app

As part of the Happy Home Paradise update, you’ll be scouting the sunny shores in hopes of turning your client’s dreams into a reality. Alternatively, you’ll be helping your villagers in the same respect too. Your clients will share their desired design theme with you and at least three essential items to be included.

With this in place, Niko will inform you that any designs will be included within Paradise Planning, which is used to display your work.

Once you’ve taken the appropriate photos for the portfolio, you can then navigate your mobile’s menu to the Happy Home Network app. The application itself will be located in the bottom right corner.

How to share and view designs on the app

Within the Happy Home Network app, you can view previous client designs, as well view their current progress with their makeover. After taking and uploading your first photo, you’ll receive an invite from Lottie to visit your first official client Eloise, to add more to your portfolio.

However, while you can view photos on the app, you won’t be able to visit them from your home island. You’ll also need to be on the archipelago to visit clients.

There you have it! Now you know everything you need to about the Happy Home Network app.

