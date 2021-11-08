The portable ABD has finally arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons thanks to the recent 2.0 update, and we’re going to tell you exactly how you can get your hands on it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans will no doubt be familiar with the ABD, a feature of the Nook Stop terminal at Resident Services. Essentially, it’s an in-game cash machine (or ATM) that lets you deposit and withdraw your Bells.

This is a handy way to store your virtual money and free up your inventory space. But making a trip to Resident Services every time you want to use the ABD is frustrating, especially if you’re in the middle of something important.

Thankfully, the long-awaited portable ABD item has arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as part of the 2.0 update, and we’re going to tell you exactly how to get it.

How to get the ABD in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Here’s what you need to do to get an ABD in Animal Crossing New Horizons:

Upgrade your house to the max. Make sure you pay off all of your loans. Wait for a letter from Nook Inc. letting you know you’re eligible to buy an ABD. Visit the Nook Stop terminal at the Resident Services building. Exchange 9,900 Nook Miles for the ABD.

Once you’ve ordered your ABD, it will be delivered to you and appear in your mailbox the next day. Now you can place it wherever you like – or take it with you to use it as a portable cash machine!

It’s important to remember that you won’t get daily Nook Miles for checking your portable ABD. You’ll still need to pay a visit to the Nook Stop terminal at Resident Services to get those.

How to customize your ABD color in New Horizons

You can customize the color of your ABD by flying to Harv’s Island from your Airport. Speak to the Lloid who mentions a ‘furniture refurbishing team’ and pay him 100,000 Bells to unlock Reese and Cyrus.

Come back the next day (make sure you have your ABD in your inventory!) and the duo will appear in the Plaza. They’ll charge you 8,000 Bells to customize your ABD, and you can choose the color you want.

