Township Promo codes (April 2024): Free cash & t-coins

Build the town of your dreams with our list of active Township promo codes featuring free cash. Here are all the codes for April 2024.

Do you enjoy farming and city-building games to relax and spend your free time? If so, then Township by Playrix is just the right one for you. From planting essential crops like wheat to building parks and skyscrapers, this game has it all.

However, you need gold coins and cash to build buildings and speed up processes. To help you get a little boost, here’s a list of all the Township promo codes with free cash, gold coins, and more. So grab your free goodies and turn your small town into a modern civilization.

Playrix

Are there any active Township promo codes in April 2024?

There are no active Township promo codes at the moment. But we will update the list as soon as the new ones are released.

How to redeem Township promo codes?

To redeem promo codes in Township, simply follow these steps:

Launch the game on your preferred device.

Tap on the Settings cog icon on the top-left corner of the screen.

cog icon on the top-left corner of the screen. Click on the ‘ Enter Promo Code ’ button.

’ button. Paste the codes in the box and hit Confirm to get free rewards.

Playrix

List of expired codes

GROWCROPS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Jingle-Bells – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards MINE – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards TOWNSHIPLOVE – Free 100 T-Cash, Heart Decoration

– Free 100 T-Cash, Heart Decoration TOWNSHIPFUN – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards WENDYHLADKY – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards TOWNSHIPBYPLAYRIX – Free 500 Coins

– Free 500 Coins CROPS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards FREEBONUS2023 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards FREEGIFT2023 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards TOWNSHIPGIFT – 25 Cash, 50,000 T-Coins

– 25 Cash, 50,000 T-Coins TOWNSHIPAPRILFOOLS – Special Prank Decoration

What are Township promo codes?

Township promo codes offer free in-game rewards like cash, t-coins, and more to help you build your town faster. The developers often release new codes during new events so make sure you check back regularly for updates.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Township promo codes for April 2024.

