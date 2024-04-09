Gaming

Township Promo codes (April 2024): Free cash & t-coins

Paarth Wadke
Feature image for Township promo codesPlayrix

Build the town of your dreams with our list of active Township promo codes featuring free cash. Here are all the codes for April 2024.

Do you enjoy farming and city-building games to relax and spend your free time? If so, then Township by Playrix is just the right one for you. From planting essential crops like wheat to building parks and skyscrapers, this game has it all.

However, you need gold coins and cash to build buildings and speed up processes. To help you get a little boost, here’s a list of all the Township promo codes with free cash, gold coins, and more. So grab your free goodies and turn your small town into a modern civilization.

Before you dive in, check out more freebies on popular mobile games at NBA 2K Mobile codesMobile Legends: Bang Bang codes, and Mobile Legends: Adventure codes.

Contents

Levelling up in TownshipPlayrix
Complete tasks to level up.

Are there any active Township promo codes in April 2024?

There are no active Township promo codes at the moment. But we will update the list as soon as the new ones are released.

How to redeem Township promo codes?

To redeem promo codes in Township, simply follow these steps:

  • Launch the game on your preferred device.
  • Tap on the Settings cog icon on the top-left corner of the screen.
  • Click on the ‘Enter Promo Code’ button.
  • Paste the codes in the box and hit Confirm to get free rewards.
Using promo codes in TownshipPlayrix
Tap on the Enter Promo Code button in Settings.

List of expired codes

  • GROWCROPS – Free Rewards
  • Jingle-Bells – Free Rewards
  • MINE – Free Rewards
  • TOWNSHIPLOVE – Free 100 T-Cash, Heart Decoration
  • TOWNSHIPFUN – Free Rewards
  • WENDYHLADKY – Free Rewards
  • TOWNSHIPBYPLAYRIX – Free 500 Coins
  • CROPS – Free Rewards
  • FREEBONUS2023 – Free Rewards
  • FREEGIFT2023 – Free Rewards
  • TOWNSHIPGIFT – 25 Cash, 50,000 T-Coins
  • TOWNSHIPAPRILFOOLS – Special Prank Decoration

What are Township promo codes?

Township promo codes offer free in-game rewards like cash, t-coins, and more to help you build your town faster. The developers often release new codes during new events so make sure you check back regularly for updates.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Township promo codes for April 2024.

NU Carnival codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Slayers Unleashed codes

About The Author

Paarth Wadke

Paarth is a Dexerto Codes Writer and a Roblox expert. He holds a bachelor's degree in mass media with a specialization in advertising. He has worked at a couple of startups and an advertising agency. You'll often find him reading or watching streams.

keep reading
an image of 556XI Black Ice in R6
Rainbow Six
How to sign up for Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace beta
Sourav Banik
A screenshot from the game Helldivers 2
Helldivers
This meta Helldivers 2 weapon is the most “useless” choice according to players
Rishov Mukherjee
Strixhaven sorcerer wizard warlock D&D 5e
Gaming
D&D 5e players share “genius” ways they’ve used the worst spell in the game
Scott Baird
Mew and Charizard from Pokemon 151.
Pokemon
Pokemon TCG 151: Most expensive cards
Em Stonham
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech