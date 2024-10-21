All Infinity Nikki events: Discord, Playtest & Pre-Registrations event

Along with the cozy atmosphere and dress-up adventure design, Infinity Nikki has a fantastic way to keep players engaged and receive brand-new rewards through its events.

The Nikki franchise is nothing new, with Infinity boasting the fifth major installment, bringing all the beloved dressing up, adorable companions, and naturally, all the best cozy elements for eager players to enjoy.

However, along with the fishing, dog grooming, and of course, dress up, players have some exciting events to look forward to as the game enters it’s pre-registrations and upcoming full release.

Current Infinity Nikki event

Discord Special Event

Duration: October 8 – October 22, 2024

October 8 – October 22, 2024 Rewards: 150 Cash x10

The current Infinity Nikki event is all about Discord. Announced on the game’s X account, a two-week event was revealed for the “Discord community” where players were instructed to “complete community tasks for a chance to win exciting rewards.”

To take part, you’ll need to join the game’s Discord and complete the detailed tasks. However, you only have until October 22, so be sure to sign in as soon as possible

How to join the Infinity Nikki Discord

To join the Infinity Nikki Discord, simply follow the below steps:

Click the link to register your Discord account and join the server. Sign into your Discord account. Agree to the terms and conditions. Navigate to the Server-News channel for the event details.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be all prepared for the event and able to fly through the rewards before it expires.

Reunion Playtest Check-In

Duration: October 8 – October 22, 2024

October 8 – October 22, 2024 Rewards: 20 Revelation Crystals

For those players lucky enough to be in the Infinity Nikki beta, the game’s hosting a Reunion Playtest Check-In event between October 8 – 22. This requires fans to dive into the game seven times. These don’t have to be done consecutively.

Papergames

Unfortunately, the event expires on October 22, so you don’t have too much time to redeem the rewards before it disappears.

Global Pre-Registrations event

Duration: Until release

Until release Rewards: 50,000 Bling, 300 Threads of Purity, 3 Resonite Crystals, 1 4-Star Outfit Far and Away, 17 Resonite Crystals

Papergames

The Global Pre-Registrations event is ongoing, and rewards all players who pre-register before the game releases.

Every pre-registration contributes to the rewards, and at the time of writing the number is just under the next milestone – 25,000,000.

How to Pre-Register

If you’re eager to join in on the rewards and help reach that final milestone, follow these steps to pre-register:

Head to the Infinity Nikki website. On the bottom right of the screen you’ll see the words Pre-Register, click this. Enter your email and select your chosen platform. Click pre-register.





With that, you’ll be all ready for the game’s release.

Are there any upcoming events?

Unfortunately, there are no upcoming events announced for Infinity Nikki. However, given the nature of the current events and the fact that the game’s releasing soon, it’s almost guaranteed that there will be more in the future.

When new events are announced, we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon to see what rewards and adventures you can take part in.

In the meantime, be sure to check out everything you need to know about Infinity Nikki or why we think it could be the next Breath of the Wild. Alternatively, check out some Infinity Nikki codes for more free rewards.