All Infinity Nikki outfits so far: How to craft & abilities

While Infinity Nikki may be a cozy game, its outfits are at the heart of the adventure. Whether you want to fish, catch bugs, groom animals, or just look good while exploring, you’ll want to craft and create all the best outfits.

One of the best things about Infinity Nikki is its dress-up designs, and players can create, craft, and wear some stunning outfits as they explore the world around them. In fact, some even grant Nikki more abilities, from bug catching to grooming all the little pets around Miraland.

Article continues after ad

However, getting hold of all of these outfits isn’t a cute walk in the park. You’ll need crafting items, a little luck, and a good eye. So, here are all the outfits we’ve found in Infinity Nikki, some key Ability Outfits, and how to craft them.

All outfits so far

Papergames

Currently, we’ve discovered 19 different outfits for Nikki, each ranging from three to five stars. However, there will be one and two-star outfits when the game releases, so check back soon for more outfits.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting, that we’ve only included Nikki’s wardrobe here, rather than both her and Momo’s.

All of Nikki’s outfits have been listed below:

Outfit Uses How to craft Star Rating Fluttering Wishes — — 3 Stars Afternoon Shine Bug-catching suit 1x Starlit Plum, 2 x Daisy, 1x Floof Yarn, 30x Thread of Purity 3 Stars Bye-Bye Dust Grooming suit 4x Daisy, 24x Thread of Purity 3 Stars Sweet Jazz Nights — — 4 Stars Floral Memory — — 4 Stars Wind Of Purity Unknown — 4 Stars Misty Poetics — — 4 Stars Unseen Entity — — 4 Stars Scaly Dream — — 4 Stars Summer Stroll — — 4 Stars Snowy Fragrance — — 4 Stars Sprint Tea — — 4 Stars Bubbly Voyage Unknown — 4 Stars Blossoming Stars — — 5 Stars Flutter Storm — — 5 Stars Fairytale Swan — — 5 Stars Moonlit Promise — — 5 Stars Threads of Reunion – Feast — — 5 Stars

As we explore and discover more outfits, we’ll update this page, so be sure to check back soon for more outfits, crafting recipes, and abilities. In the meantime, check out all the game’s ongoing events or some handy codes for free rewards.