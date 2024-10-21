Gaming

All Infinity Nikki outfits so far: How to craft & abilities

Jessica Filby
Infinity Nikki outfitsPapergames

While Infinity Nikki may be a cozy game, its outfits are at the heart of the adventure. Whether you want to fish, catch bugs, groom animals, or just look good while exploring, you’ll want to craft and create all the best outfits.

One of the best things about Infinity Nikki is its dress-up designs, and players can create, craft, and wear some stunning outfits as they explore the world around them. In fact, some even grant Nikki more abilities, from bug catching to grooming all the little pets around Miraland.

However, getting hold of all of these outfits isn’t a cute walk in the park. You’ll need crafting items, a little luck, and a good eye. So, here are all the outfits we’ve found in Infinity Nikki, some key Ability Outfits, and how to craft them.

All outfits so far

Infinity Nikki CraftingPapergames

Currently, we’ve discovered 19 different outfits for Nikki, each ranging from three to five stars. However, there will be one and two-star outfits when the game releases, so check back soon for more outfits.

It’s worth noting, that we’ve only included Nikki’s wardrobe here, rather than both her and Momo’s.

All of Nikki’s outfits have been listed below:

OutfitUsesHow to craftStar Rating
Fluttering Wishes3 Stars
Afternoon Shine Bug-catching suit1x Starlit Plum, 2 x Daisy, 1x Floof Yarn, 30x Thread of Purity3 Stars
Bye-Bye DustGrooming suit4x Daisy, 24x Thread of Purity3 Stars
Sweet Jazz Nights4 Stars
Floral Memory4 Stars
Wind Of PurityUnknown4 Stars
Misty Poetics4 Stars
Unseen Entity4 Stars
Scaly Dream4 Stars
Summer Stroll4 Stars
Snowy Fragrance4 Stars
Sprint Tea4 Stars
Bubbly VoyageUnknown4 Stars
Blossoming Stars5 Stars
Flutter Storm5 Stars
Fairytale Swan5 Stars
Moonlit Promise5 Stars
Threads of Reunion – Feast5 Stars

As we explore and discover more outfits, we’ll update this page, so be sure to check back soon for more outfits, crafting recipes, and abilities. In the meantime, check out all the game’s ongoing events or some handy codes for free rewards.

