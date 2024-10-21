All Infinity Nikki outfits so far: How to craft & abilities

All Infinity Nikki outfits so far: How to craft & abilitiesPapergames
While Infinity Nikki may be a cozy game, its outfits are at the heart of the adventure. Whether you want to fish, catch bugs, groom animals, or just look good while exploring, you’ll want to craft and create all the best outfits.
One of the best things about Infinity Nikki is its dress-up designs, and players can create, craft, and wear some stunning outfits as they explore the world around them. In fact, some even grant Nikki more abilities, from bug catching to grooming all the little pets around Miraland.
However, getting hold of all of these outfits isn’t a cute walk in the park. You’ll need crafting items, a little luck, and a good eye. So, here are all the outfits we’ve found in Infinity Nikki, some key Ability Outfits, and how to craft them.
All outfits so far
Currently, we’ve discovered 19 different outfits for Nikki, each ranging from three to five stars. However, there will be one and two-star outfits when the game releases, so check back soon for more outfits.
It’s worth noting, that we’ve only included Nikki’s wardrobe here, rather than both her and Momo’s.
All of Nikki’s outfits have been listed below:
|Outfit
|Uses
|How to craft
|Star Rating
|Fluttering Wishes
|—
|—
|3 Stars
|Afternoon Shine
|Bug-catching suit
|1x Starlit Plum, 2 x Daisy, 1x Floof Yarn, 30x Thread of Purity
|3 Stars
|Bye-Bye Dust
|Grooming suit
|4x Daisy, 24x Thread of Purity
|3 Stars
|Sweet Jazz Nights
|—
|—
|4 Stars
|Floral Memory
|—
|—
|4 Stars
|Wind Of Purity
|Unknown
|—
|4 Stars
|Misty Poetics
|—
|—
|4 Stars
|Unseen Entity
|—
|—
|4 Stars
|Scaly Dream
|—
|—
|4 Stars
|Summer Stroll
|—
|—
|4 Stars
|Snowy Fragrance
|—
|—
|4 Stars
|Sprint Tea
|—
|—
|4 Stars
|Bubbly Voyage
|Unknown
|—
|4 Stars
|Blossoming Stars
|—
|—
|5 Stars
|Flutter Storm
|—
|—
|5 Stars
|Fairytale Swan
|—
|—
|5 Stars
|Moonlit Promise
|—
|—
|5 Stars
|Threads of Reunion – Feast
|—
|—
|5 Stars
As we explore and discover more outfits, we’ll update this page, so be sure to check back soon for more outfits, crafting recipes, and abilities. In the meantime, check out all the game’s ongoing events or some handy codes for free rewards.