Asmongold baffled as Throne and Liberty character creator scan goes horribly wrong

Asmongold tried a Throne and Liberty feature which allows you to customize a character by importing a selfie. The result was a little surprising.

MMO games are generally known for having extensive character customization options, and Amazon’s Throne and Liberty is no exception. In the game, players can choose a wide range of presets and tweak them further to create the look they want, or use the Easy Face Maker feature to get things done quickly.

Now, the way this feature works is that you can customize a face from a scanned photo or selfie, saving the hassle of having to manually tweak every option in the customization settings.

As seen in a clip, streamer Asmongold decided to try it out. “You can upload your face? You can import your photo? No way,” he said before eventually grabbing his phone and asking if people would like him to take a photo.

After scanning a QR code on the screen and taking a selfie, he selected the image and applied it to the game. And sure enough, the character’s face on the screen suddenly changed. The result, however, ended up not resembling him at all.

“This is the photo I sent them, okay? Just so you guys can see it,” he said after a short pause. After showing the selfie he took on his phone, putting it side-by-side with the in-game character, he added: “Yeah, that didn’t work at all.”

Obviously, there are always drawbacks when it comes to a feature like this, like how it may not always be accurate and needs further tweaks. Still, his result was quite surprising, as it was no doubt very far off.

While that’s the case, it’s very interesting to see that more modern games are incorporating this feature.

Naraka Bladepoint also has a feature where you can import photos in character creation. Meanwhile, the upcoming life sim InZOI takes it to the next level with a feature that tracks your real-time expressions and applies them to your character.

