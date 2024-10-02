How to change appearance in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty can be pretty overwhelming at the start. From the offset, you’re met with new controls, different gameplay modes, a few frustrating bugs, and tons of weapons, armor, and fighting styles to master. So it’s understandable to forget to perfect your character’s appearance.

Luckily, there’s a way to change your appearance if you’ve made a mistake in your design or just want to shake up how you look, which is often highly requested in an already popular MMO like Throne and Liberty.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re looking to shake things up, here’s how to change your appearance and, most importantly, which ticket you’ll need to buy first.

How to change your appearance: Step-by-step guide

Thankfully, changing your appearance isn’t too challenging in Throne and Liberty, but you will need to spend some Lucent on an Appearance Change Ticket.

To change your appearance, follow the steps below:

Get an Appearance Change Ticket. Enter the main menu. Select Character Info. Click on Mirror Boutique. Choose Change Appearance.

Step 1 – Buy an Appearance Change Ticket

Dexerto / NCSOFT

While the act of changing your Appearance isn’t too tricky, you will have to pay to do it, namely 250 Lucent. Which is around $10 dollars, as you’d need to buy 500 Lucent.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To do this, head into the main menu and enter the store. Scroll down a little, and you’ll find the Appearance Change Ticket. Purchase this with your Lucent and you’ll be ready to finally change your look.

Step 2 – Head into the main menu

Once you’ve brought the Ticket, head out of that screen and into the main menu (F11 on PC, start button on Console).

Dexerto / NCSOFT

You’ll find it at the bottom right of your screen, and it should bring up a menu like the image above. If the items at the top are greyed out, you’ll need to complete more of the tutorial, so keep playing, and you’ll eventually unlock it.

Article continues after ad

Step 3 – Click on Character info

Once you’re in the main menu, head over to Character Info, which is in the top left of the window, circled in red on the image below.

Dexerto / NCSOFT

PC players can press P to open up the menu, but either way works just as well.

Article continues after ad

Step 4 – Enter Mirror Boutique

Once you select Character Info, you’ll be brought to an entirely different window, where you can access your weapons, armor, and see your base damage or stats.

Dexerto / NCSOFT

In the top right corner is Mirror Boutique. Press this button and it’ll take you over to a much simpler menu.

Article continues after ad

Step 5 – Change your appearance

Inside that menu, on the top left is Change Appearance. All you need to do is click that and it’ll take you over to the appearance editing screen, letting you change a variety of features, just like you did at the beginning of the game.

Dexerto / NCSOFT

While it’s certainly not just one press of the button, once you know how to do it, you’ll be able to go back again and again, just remember each edit takes up an Appearance Change Ticket. So edit wisely.

Article continues after ad

What can you change?

Just like the beginning of Throne and Liberty, players can change pretty much everything about their character in the edit screen.

Article continues after ad

From your body type, face, cheekbones, hair, hair color, eyes, ears, and even a preview of how your Morphs will look.

Dexerto / NCSOFT

Thankfully, the editor is extremely comprehensive, making it worth the amount of Lucent you’ll need to pay. However, it’s worth being careful when you edit, as you don’t want to have to do this multiple times, or it’ll get costly.

Article continues after ad

Well, that’s how to change your appearance in Throne and Liberty. While perfecting your looks, be sure to check out our weapon tier list, or the best build in the game, to ensure you’re able to battle with flair, and with power.