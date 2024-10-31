Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a game where choices and their consequences matter. Fortunately, what your character looks like isn’t one of them.

BioWare is back with another character-rich entry in the Dragon Age franchise. Pulling together a memorable cast of companions and factions, the journey to save Thedas is fraught with peril.

While you’re in the midst of taking down ancient elven gods and their corrupt servants, you’re going to want to look your best. Thankfully, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has the franchise’s deepest character creation suite yet.

Now, if you’re anything like us, you might be a little indecisive. If you’re not happy with the look of your Rook, there are ways to remedy that. Here’s how to change your appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Changing your character’s appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

BioWare via Dexerto The Mirror of Transformation will change your character’s appearance.

Changing your appearance in Dragon Age the Veilguard is very simple. Once you’ve completed the prologue and gained access to The Lighthouse, you can find the Mirror of Transformation in Varric’s room.

Accessing the Mirror of Transformation will give you complete access to the character creator you used at the start of the game. From here you can alter everything about your character from their body shape and skin tone to hairstyles and tattoos.

You can even change your gender, name, and voice from the Mirror of Transformation. What you can’t do is alter your character’s class, faction, or background. Those decisions are permanent in Dragon Age: The Veilguard so make sure you’re 100% certain of the ones you choose.

BioWare via Dexerto All of the character creator’s options are available via the Mirror of Transformation.

How to change your armor appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Like many modern RPGs, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has a transmog system. You can change the appearance of your weapons and armor at will so you don’t have to sacrifice style for stats.

To change your armor’s appearance, just head to your Wardrobe in the Lighthouse. Initially, the Wardrobe will be in Varric’s room but after you complete The Singing Blade story quest, it will move to your very own room.

Whenever you find a new piece of gear, you’ll unlock its appearance in the Wardrobe. There are also special appearances you can purchase from vendors that don’t correspond to any equipable gear.

If you’ve purchased the Deluxe Edition of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you can equip your DLC gear at the Wardrobe. It will also allow you to change the appearance of weapons and armor for your companions as well.

BioWare via Dexerto Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s Deluxe cosmetics call back to the age of the Dreadwolf.

That’s everything you need to know about changing your character’s and companions’ appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.