How to do a poll on Snapchat

Polls on Snapchat are a great way to get the overall opinion of your friends and followers — here’s how to create a poll on Snapchat in 2023.

Snapchat is one of the most popular ways for users across the world to connect with friends online, allowing them to exchange media and direct messages, as well as post stories for followers.

The app has a ‘poll’ feature, which means users can input a question that they want to get opinions on, and post it for their friends and followers to be able to respond to.

You can do this to get anything from opinions on your outfit of the day, to a meal you’re eating, or just about anything else.

If you want to create a poll on Snapchat, here’s how to do it.

How to make a poll on Snapchat

If you want to make a poll on Snapchat, doing so is super simple. Just follow these instructions:

Open Snapchat. Take a picture using the capture button, or upload an image from your gallery. From the column of icons on the right, select the stickers button. Tap the yellow icon that says ‘poll.’ In the ‘Ask a question’ section, write the question you want to ask your friends. Tap the emojis to change the answer options, then click ‘Done.’ Pinch and zoom to adjust the size and location of the poll. Post your story.

