Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Release date, trailer, story & more

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an upcoming Netflix anime series set in the neon-soaked world of Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s everything you need to know about the show – including the release date, trailer, and story.

The sci-fi streets of Night City will return once again when Cyberpunk: Edgerunners makes its debut on Netflix. This vibrant standalone anime aims to capture all the violence, over-the-top action, and futuristic body modifications from the game.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the series will also focus on original characters and highlight themes that were not present CD Projekt RED’s title.

So, whether you’re a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 or just wish to add another Netflix show to your watchlist, then we’ve covered everything you need to know about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners release date

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will premiere on Netflix in September 2022.

The show was created by CD Projekt RED in cooperation with Studio Trigger – the Japanese animation studio behind Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, and Darling in the Franxx.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners story

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a standalone 10-episode anime series set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. The story revolves around a street kid trying to survive in Night City – a technology and body modification-obsessed metropolis.

In order to make a living in this harsh environment, the protagonist becomes an Edgerunner. These mercenary outlaws are known to use violence to achieve their goals, with local law enforcement often keen to crack down on their activities.

The show aims to capture both the visceral violence of the game, while also covering themes and topics that weren’t explored in CD Projekt RED’s title. This means viewers who haven’t experienced the game can still enjoy Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer showcased snippets from the series, giving viewers a look at the main protagonist and his motley mercenary crew. Not only has the game’s bloody and often brutal action been maintained, but Cyberpunk’s signature sound and technological body modifications seem to be in full force.

Make sure you check out the trailer above to see how Studio Trigger has used its vibrant animation style to bring Night City and its characters to life.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Be sure to check out our TV and movies page for all the latest news and updates.