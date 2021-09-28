How many levels are there in Candy Crush?

Candy Crush might just be one of the most popular mobile games out there, but there’s one question players keep coming back to: how many levels actually are there? Look no further, because we’ve got the answer right here.

Since 2012 Candy Crush has been one of the most popular mobile games around. The match-three puzzle game is consistently at the top of the iOs and Google app stores, thanks to just how much content there is.

But, since the game has come out players have wondered how many levels there actually are in Candy Crush, and the answer’s probably much higher than you ever thought.

Advertisement

How many levels are in Candy Crush?

There are currently 10220 total levels in 682 episodes on the HTML5 (mobile) version of Candy Crush, with 105 additional levels on the Windows 10 App.

Some players have even more levels they can try out though, due to the constant play-testing Candy Crush periodically does in the game.

So, if you did nothing but play Candy Crush from the time you wake up to the time you go to sleep, day after day, you wouldn’t run out of new levels for months, if not years — as some longtime players can attest to.

To keep things fresh though, King has a variety of Candy Crush level types on top of just matching to offer players. These each put a different spin on the classic “match-three” format to make levels slightly different.

Advertisement

Types of Candy Crush levels

There are five different types of games in Candy Crush, but the rarest is “Rainbow Rapids,” only showing up after level 7116. The types of games, along with how frequently they appear, are below:

Name Description First appearance % of total games Jelly Clear all the Jelly on the board. Level 8 2942 (28.79%) Ingredients Bring all the ingredients down to the exits. Level 17 1744 (17.06%) Candy Order Collect all orders by collecting wanted items. Level 1 2127 (20.81%) Mixed Mode A mix between two level types. Level 350 3105 (30.38%) Rainbow Rapids Clear the path to collect rainbow candies. Level 7116 302 (2.95%)

So, yes, it is possible to “beat” Candy Crush, despite urban rumors claiming the game just goes on, and on, and on. It does go for a while, but there is an end to the sugar-coated madness. It just takes time to get there.