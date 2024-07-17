Pokemon Go’s leveling system is far from an easy adventure. Players have to work pretty hard to reach level 50, completing challenges, catching more ‘Mons, or powering up specific Pocket Monsters to max CP.

In fact, the latter is often a key frustration among the community, with many never quite managing to find the best Pokemon to level up, or even getting hold of enough Candy and Stardust to make it a worthwhile venture.

However, in a post on the Pokemon Go Reddit, tons of dedicated players have come together to share the “fastest” fix for the tricky level 47 requirements – and it could skyrocket you to max level in no time.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players reveal best Pokemon to max out for level 47

The tips all began when one player asked the community for advice on which Pokemon to max out for level 47. Naturally, the fanbase didn’t disappoint, coming up with some fantastic suggestions to make the level much faster to complete.

Article continues after ad

“Gyarados, Pidgeot, and Melmetal” were among the top picks, with many explaining that “two are 1 km candy and the other has unlimited spawns” making it pretty easy to either get a higher-powered Pokemon, or gain enough candies to level it up.

Article continues after ad

Melmetal was the favorite, with many praising the Meltan box for the guaranteed XLs. This Pokemon is the first one you should consider when you reach the level 47 requirements.

On top of Melmetal, others highlighted the likes of “Gyarados”, with one person detailing, “1km walk candy and he’s a 2016 OG so deserved it.”

Others listed more powerful Pokemon, giving players the chance to get something useful out of the task, rather than spending it on Weedles or worse: “Shiny lucky magikarp, hundo Machamp.”

Article continues after ad

While Melmetal, Magikarp, and Machamp are key Pokemon to focus on, many were quick to highlight the perks of a good Community Day, adding “Melmetal and any comm day Pokemon are always the easiest” to max out.

Article continues after ad

Check out our guide for the next Pokemon Go Community Day so you can prepare for the tough level requirement in advance. Alternatively, be sure to grab those Meltan boxes and you’ll be rising in the level ranks with ease.