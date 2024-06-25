All Pokemon Go level requirements

Getting to level 50 in Pokemon Go is an achievement worth bragging about. However, it’s no easy feat. Here are the detailed requirements to reach each level in Niantic’s mobile game.

If you’re a new or seasoned Pokemon Go player, you may still be grinding to reach the highest level possible, as leveling up in the mobile game can be a tedious journey based on the sheer amount of experience needed.

After reaching certain level milestones, the tasks required to reach the higher ranks get progressively more difficult, so keep reading for information about what you must do to reach each level, including the rewards earned for doing so.

Article continues after ad

What is the highest Pokemon Go level?

Niantic

The highest level you can reach in Pokemon Go is 50 at the time of writing. Niantic raised the cap from 40 to 50 in November 2020 as part of the Pokemon Go Beyond update.

How to level up fast in Pokemon Go

There are a few methods to level up quickly in Pokemon Go. However, experts especially recommend not powering up any Pokemon you don’t need and developing many in-game friendships.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go level requirements 1-40

To reach levels one through 40 in Pokemon, you must acquire a certain amount of XP for each tier. The following table contains the XP information needed, plus what rewards you’ll receive for hitting each level.

LEVEL XP REQUIRED REWARDS UNLOCKS 1 N/A N/A – 2 1,000 XP Poke Ball x15 – 3 2,000 XP Poke Ball x15 – 4 3,000 XP Poke Ball x15 – 5 4,000 XP Poke Ball x20, Potion x10, Revive x10, Incense x1 Gyms

Potions

Revives 6 5,000 XP Poke Ball x15, Potion x10, Revive x5, Incubator x1 – 7 6,000 XP Poke Ball x15, Potion x10, Revive x5, Incense x1 – 8 7,000 XP Poke Ball x15, Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x10, Lure Module x1 Razz Berry 9 8,000 XP Poke Ball x15, Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x3, Lucky Egg x1 – 10 9,000 XP Poke Ball x20, Super Potion x20, Revive x10, Razz Berry x10, Incense, Lucky Egg x1, Egg Incubator x1, Lure Module x1 Super Potion 11 10,000 XP Poke Ball x15, Super Potion x10, Revive x3, Razz Berry x3 – 12 10,000 XP Great Ball x20, Super Potion x10, Revive x3, Razz Berry x3 Great Ball 13 10,000 XP Great Ball x10, Super Potion x10, Revive x3, Razz Berry x3 – 14 10,000 XP Great Ball x10, Super Potion x10, Revive x3, Razz Berry x3 – 15 15,000 XP Great Ball x15, Hyper Potion x20, Revive x10, Razz Berry x10, Incense x1, Lucky Egg x1, Egg Incubator x1, Lure Module x1 Hyper Potion 16 20,000 XP Great Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x5 – 17 20,000 XP Great Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x5 – 18 20,000 XP Great Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x5 – 19 25,000 XP Great Ball x15, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x5 – 20 25,000 XP Ultra Ball x20, Hyper Potion x20, Revive x20, Razz Berry x20, Incense x2, Lucky Egg x2, Egg Incubator x2, Lure Module x2 Ultra Ball 21 50,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x10, Pinap Berry x10 – 22 75,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x10, Razz Berry x10 – 23 100,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x10, Nanab Berry x10 – 24 125,000 XP Ultra Ball x15, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x10, Razz Berry x10 – 25 150,000 XP Ultra Ball x25, Max Potion x20, Revive x15, Pinap Berry x15, Incense x1, Lucky Egg x1, Egg Incubator x1, Lure Module x1

Max Potion 26 190,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Revive x10, Razz Berry x15 – 27 200,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Revive x10, Nanab Berry x15 – 28 250,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Revive x10, Razz Berry x15 – 29 300,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Revive x10, Pinap Berry x15 – 30 350,000 XP Ultra Ball x30, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x20, Razz Berry x20, Incense x3, Lucky Egg x3, Egg Incubator x3, Lure Module x3 Max Revive 31 500,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Max Revive x10, Nanab Berry x15 – 32 500,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Max Revive x10, Razz Berry x15 – 33 750,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Max Revive x10, Pinap Berry x15 – 34 1 million XP Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Max Revive x10, Razz Berry x15 – 35 1.25 million XP Ultra Ball x30, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x20, Nanab Berry x20, Incense x2, Lucky Egg x1, Lure Module x1 – 36 1.5 million XP Ultra Ball x20, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x10, Razz Berry x20 – 37 2 million XP Ultra Ball x20, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x10, Pinap Berry x20 – 38 2.5 million XP Ultra Ball x20, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x10, Razz Berry x20 – 39 3 million XP Ultra Ball x20, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x10, Nanab Berry x20 – 40 5 million XP Ultra Ball x40, Max Potion x40, Max Revive x40, Razz Berry x40, Incense x4, Lucky Egg x4, Egg Incubator x4, Lure Module x4 –

Pokemon Go level requirements 41-50

In addition to experience, levels 41 through 50 require you to complete four different tasks for each level. You can find all the information needed below:

Article continues after ad

LEVEL XP REQUIRED TASKS REQUIRED REWARDS 41 6 million XP Power up a Legendary Pokemon 20 times

Win 30 Raids

Catch 200 Pokemon in a single day

Earn five Gold Medals 20x Ultra Balls

20x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

20x Razz Berries

1x Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy 42 7.5 million XP Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions

Use items to evolve Pokemon 15 times

Make three Excellent Throws

Use 200 Berries to help catch Pokemon 20x Ultra Balls

20x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

20x Nabab Berries

1x Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy 43 9 million XP Earn 100,000 Stardust

Use 200 supereffective Charged Attacks

Catch five Legendary Pokemon

Earn five Platinum Medals 20x Ultra Balls

20x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

20x Silver Pinap Berries

1x Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy

Avatar pose and Pawniard encounter as part of Level 43 Challenge 44 11 million XP Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League

Battle in the Go Battle League 20 times 20x Ultra Balls

20x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

20x Razz Berries

1x Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy 45 13 million XP Defeat 100 Team Go Rocket Grunts

Purify 100 Shadow Pokemon

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 50 times

Earn 10 Platinum Medals 40x Ultra Balls

40x Max Revives

1x Elite Fast TM

2x Rare XL Candy

2x Incense

2x Lucky Eggs

1x Super Incubator

2x Lures

Avatar item 46 15.5 million XP Complete 100 Field Research tasks

Take a snapshot of a Pokemon seven days in a row

Make 50 Excellent Throws

Hatch 30 Eggs 30x Ultra Balls

25 Max Potions

20x Max Revives

25 Razz Berries

1x Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy 47 18 million XP Win 30 Raids using a team of all unique Pokemon species

Win a three-star raid using only Pokemon with 1500 CP or less

Power up three Pokemon to their max CP

Earn 20 Platinum Medals 30x Ultra Balls

25 Max Potions

20x Max Revives

25 Nanab Berries

1x Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy

Avatar pose 48 21 million XP Receive 10 Souvenirs from your Buddy

Earn 300 hearts with your Buddy

Walk 200km with your Buddy

Walk 25km in a week eight times 30x Ultra Balls

25 Max Potions

20x Max Revives

25 Pinap Berries

1x Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy 49 25 million XP Make 10 trades with Pokemon caught at least 300km apart

Obtain 50 Lucky Pokemon in trades

Send 500 Gifts to friends

Earn 35 Platinum Medals 30x Ultra Balls

25 Max Potions

20x Max Revives

25 Pinap Berries

1x Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy

Avatar item 50 30 million XP Make 999 Excellent Throws

Successfully catch at least one of the next 5 Legendary or Mythical Pokemon you encounter

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 3 times using only Pokemon with 2,500 CP or less

Achieve rank 10 in the Go Battle League 50x Ultra Balls

50x Max Potions

1x Elite Charge TM

2x Rare XL Candy

5x Incense

5x Lucky Eggs

5x Super Incubators

5x Lure Modules

Avatar item

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go level requirements. If you want to level up fast in Pokemon Go, stay updated with our events schedule and friend us in the mobile game using our friendship codes!