All Pokemon Go level requirements

Cassidy Stephenson
Getting to level 50 in Pokemon Go is an achievement worth bragging about. However, it’s no easy feat. Here are the detailed requirements to reach each level in Niantic’s mobile game.

If you’re a new or seasoned Pokemon Go player, you may still be grinding to reach the highest level possible, as leveling up in the mobile game can be a tedious journey based on the sheer amount of experience needed.

After reaching certain level milestones, the tasks required to reach the higher ranks get progressively more difficult, so keep reading for information about what you must do to reach each level, including the rewards earned for doing so.

What is the highest Pokemon Go level?

The highest level you can reach in Pokemon Go is 50 at the time of writing. Niantic raised the cap from 40 to 50 in November 2020 as part of the Pokemon Go Beyond update.

How to level up fast in Pokemon Go

There are a few methods to level up quickly in Pokemon Go. However, experts especially recommend not powering up any Pokemon you don’t need and developing many in-game friendships.

Pokemon Go level requirements 1-40

To reach levels one through 40 in Pokemon, you must acquire a certain amount of XP for each tier. The following table contains the XP information needed, plus what rewards you’ll receive for hitting each level.

LEVELXP REQUIREDREWARDSUNLOCKS
1N/AN/A
21,000 XPPoke Ball x15
32,000 XPPoke Ball x15
43,000 XPPoke Ball x15
54,000 XPPoke Ball x20, Potion x10, Revive x10, Incense x1Gyms
Potions
Revives
65,000 XPPoke Ball x15, Potion x10, Revive x5, Incubator x1
76,000 XPPoke Ball x15, Potion x10, Revive x5, Incense x1
87,000 XPPoke Ball x15, Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x10, Lure Module x1Razz Berry
98,000 XPPoke Ball x15, Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x3, Lucky Egg x1
109,000 XPPoke Ball x20, Super Potion x20, Revive x10, Razz Berry x10, Incense, Lucky Egg x1, Egg Incubator x1, Lure Module x1Super Potion
1110,000 XPPoke Ball x15, Super Potion x10, Revive x3, Razz Berry x3
1210,000 XPGreat Ball x20, Super Potion x10, Revive x3, Razz Berry x3Great Ball
1310,000 XPGreat Ball x10, Super Potion x10, Revive x3, Razz Berry x3
1410,000 XPGreat Ball x10, Super Potion x10, Revive x3, Razz Berry x3
1515,000 XP Great Ball x15, Hyper Potion x20, Revive x10, Razz Berry x10, Incense x1, Lucky Egg x1, Egg Incubator x1, Lure Module x1Hyper Potion
1620,000 XP Great Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x5
1720,000 XP Great Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x5
1820,000 XP Great Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x5
1925,000 XP Great Ball x15, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x5
2025,000 XP Ultra Ball x20, Hyper Potion x20, Revive x20, Razz Berry x20, Incense x2, Lucky Egg x2, Egg Incubator x2, Lure Module x2Ultra Ball
2150,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x10, Pinap Berry x10
2275,000 XPUltra Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x10, Razz Berry x10
23100,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x10, Nanab Berry x10
24125,000 XP Ultra Ball x15, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x10, Razz Berry x10
25150,000 XP Ultra Ball x25, Max Potion x20, Revive x15, Pinap Berry x15, Incense x1, Lucky Egg x1, Egg Incubator x1, Lure Module x1
Max Potion
26190,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Revive x10, Razz Berry x15
27200,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Revive x10, Nanab Berry x15
28250,000 XPUltra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Revive x10, Razz Berry x15
29300,000 XPUltra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Revive x10, Pinap Berry x15
30350,000 XPUltra Ball x30, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x20, Razz Berry x20, Incense x3, Lucky Egg x3, Egg Incubator x3, Lure Module x3Max Revive
31500,000 XPUltra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Max Revive x10, Nanab Berry x15
32500,000 XPUltra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Max Revive x10, Razz Berry x15
33750,000 XP Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Max Revive x10, Pinap Berry x15
341 million XPUltra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Max Revive x10, Razz Berry x15
351.25 million XP Ultra Ball x30, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x20, Nanab Berry x20, Incense x2, Lucky Egg x1, Lure Module x1
361.5 million XP Ultra Ball x20, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x10, Razz Berry x20
372 million XPUltra Ball x20, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x10, Pinap Berry x20
382.5 million XP Ultra Ball x20, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x10, Razz Berry x20
393 million XPUltra Ball x20, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x10, Nanab Berry x20
405 million XPUltra Ball x40, Max Potion x40, Max Revive x40, Razz Berry x40, Incense x4, Lucky Egg x4, Egg Incubator x4, Lure Module x4

Pokemon Go level requirements 41-50

In addition to experience, levels 41 through 50 require you to complete four different tasks for each level. You can find all the information needed below:

LEVELXP REQUIREDTASKS REQUIREDREWARDS
416 million XPPower up a Legendary Pokemon 20 times
Win 30 Raids
Catch 200 Pokemon in a single day
Earn five Gold Medals 		20x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Razz Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
427.5 million XP Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions
Use items to evolve Pokemon 15 times
Make three Excellent Throws
Use 200 Berries to help catch Pokemon		20x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Nabab Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
439 million XPEarn 100,000 Stardust
Use 200 supereffective Charged Attacks
Catch five Legendary Pokemon
Earn five Platinum Medals		20x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Silver Pinap Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
4411 million XP Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League
Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League
Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League
Battle in the Go Battle League 20 times		20x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Razz Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
4513 million XP Defeat 100 Team Go Rocket Grunts
Purify 100 Shadow Pokemon
Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 50 times
Earn 10 Platinum Medals		40x Ultra Balls
40x Max Revives
1x Elite Fast TM
2x Rare XL Candy
2x Incense
2x Lucky Eggs
1x Super Incubator
2x Lures
Avatar item
4615.5 million XPComplete 100 Field Research tasks
Take a snapshot of a Pokemon seven days in a row
Make 50 Excellent Throws
Hatch 30 Eggs		30x Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20x Max Revives
25 Razz Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
4718 million XP Win 30 Raids using a team of all unique Pokemon species
Win a three-star raid using only Pokemon with 1500 CP or less
Power up three Pokemon to their max CP
Earn 20 Platinum Medals		30x Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20x Max Revives
25 Nanab Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Avatar pose
4821 million XP Receive 10 Souvenirs from your Buddy
Earn 300 hearts with your Buddy
Walk 200km with your Buddy
Walk 25km in a week eight times		30x Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20x Max Revives
25 Pinap Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
4925 million XP Make 10 trades with Pokemon caught at least 300km apart
Obtain 50 Lucky Pokemon in trades
Send 500 Gifts to friends
Earn 35 Platinum Medals		30x Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20x Max Revives
25 Pinap Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Avatar item
5030 million XP Make 999 Excellent Throws
Successfully catch at least one of the next 5 Legendary or Mythical Pokemon you encounter
Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 3 times using only Pokemon with 2,500 CP or less
Achieve rank 10 in the Go Battle League		50x Ultra Balls
50x Max Potions
1x Elite Charge TM
2x Rare XL Candy
5x Incense
5x Lucky Eggs
5x Super Incubators
5x Lure Modules
Avatar item

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go level requirements. If you want to level up fast in Pokemon Go, stay updated with our events schedule and friend us in the mobile game using our friendship codes!

