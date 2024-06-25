All Pokemon Go level requirements

All Pokemon Go level requirementsNiantic / The Pokemon Company / Twitter: @ItsFleeceKing
Getting to level 50 in Pokemon Go is an achievement worth bragging about. However, it’s no easy feat. Here are the detailed requirements to reach each level in Niantic’s mobile game.
If you’re a new or seasoned Pokemon Go player, you may still be grinding to reach the highest level possible, as leveling up in the mobile game can be a tedious journey based on the sheer amount of experience needed.
After reaching certain level milestones, the tasks required to reach the higher ranks get progressively more difficult, so keep reading for information about what you must do to reach each level, including the rewards earned for doing so.
What is the highest Pokemon Go level?
The highest level you can reach in Pokemon Go is 50 at the time of writing. Niantic raised the cap from 40 to 50 in November 2020 as part of the Pokemon Go Beyond update.
How to level up fast in Pokemon Go
There are a few methods to level up quickly in Pokemon Go. However, experts especially recommend not powering up any Pokemon you don’t need and developing many in-game friendships.
Pokemon Go level requirements 1-40
To reach levels one through 40 in Pokemon, you must acquire a certain amount of XP for each tier. The following table contains the XP information needed, plus what rewards you’ll receive for hitting each level.
|LEVEL
|XP REQUIRED
|REWARDS
|UNLOCKS
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|–
|2
|1,000 XP
|Poke Ball x15
|–
|3
|2,000 XP
|Poke Ball x15
|–
|4
|3,000 XP
|Poke Ball x15
|–
|5
|4,000 XP
|Poke Ball x20, Potion x10, Revive x10, Incense x1
|Gyms
Potions
Revives
|6
|5,000 XP
|Poke Ball x15, Potion x10, Revive x5, Incubator x1
|–
|7
|6,000 XP
|Poke Ball x15, Potion x10, Revive x5, Incense x1
|–
|8
|7,000 XP
|Poke Ball x15, Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x10, Lure Module x1
|Razz Berry
|9
|8,000 XP
|Poke Ball x15, Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x3, Lucky Egg x1
|–
|10
|9,000 XP
|Poke Ball x20, Super Potion x20, Revive x10, Razz Berry x10, Incense, Lucky Egg x1, Egg Incubator x1, Lure Module x1
|Super Potion
|11
|10,000 XP
|Poke Ball x15, Super Potion x10, Revive x3, Razz Berry x3
|–
|12
|10,000 XP
|Great Ball x20, Super Potion x10, Revive x3, Razz Berry x3
|Great Ball
|13
|10,000 XP
|Great Ball x10, Super Potion x10, Revive x3, Razz Berry x3
|–
|14
|10,000 XP
|Great Ball x10, Super Potion x10, Revive x3, Razz Berry x3
|–
|15
|15,000 XP
|Great Ball x15, Hyper Potion x20, Revive x10, Razz Berry x10, Incense x1, Lucky Egg x1, Egg Incubator x1, Lure Module x1
|Hyper Potion
|16
|20,000 XP
|Great Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x5
|–
|17
|20,000 XP
|Great Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x5
|–
|18
|20,000 XP
|Great Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x5
|–
|19
|25,000 XP
|Great Ball x15, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x5, Razz Berry x5
|–
|20
|25,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x20, Hyper Potion x20, Revive x20, Razz Berry x20, Incense x2, Lucky Egg x2, Egg Incubator x2, Lure Module x2
|Ultra Ball
|21
|50,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x10, Pinap Berry x10
|–
|22
|75,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x10, Razz Berry x10
|–
|23
|100,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x10, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x10, Nanab Berry x10
|–
|24
|125,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x15, Hyper Potion x10, Revive x10, Razz Berry x10
|–
|25
|150,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x25, Max Potion x20, Revive x15, Pinap Berry x15, Incense x1, Lucky Egg x1, Egg Incubator x1, Lure Module x1
|Max Potion
|26
|190,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Revive x10, Razz Berry x15
|–
|27
|200,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Revive x10, Nanab Berry x15
|–
|28
|250,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Revive x10, Razz Berry x15
|–
|29
|300,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Revive x10, Pinap Berry x15
|–
|30
|350,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x30, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x20, Razz Berry x20, Incense x3, Lucky Egg x3, Egg Incubator x3, Lure Module x3
|Max Revive
|31
|500,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Max Revive x10, Nanab Berry x15
|–
|32
|500,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Max Revive x10, Razz Berry x15
|–
|33
|750,000 XP
|Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Max Revive x10, Pinap Berry x15
|–
|34
|1 million XP
|Ultra Ball x10, Max Potion x15, Max Revive x10, Razz Berry x15
|–
|35
|1.25 million XP
|Ultra Ball x30, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x20, Nanab Berry x20, Incense x2, Lucky Egg x1, Lure Module x1
|–
|36
|1.5 million XP
|Ultra Ball x20, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x10, Razz Berry x20
|–
|37
|2 million XP
|Ultra Ball x20, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x10, Pinap Berry x20
|–
|38
|2.5 million XP
|Ultra Ball x20, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x10, Razz Berry x20
|–
|39
|3 million XP
|Ultra Ball x20, Max Potion x20, Max Revive x10, Nanab Berry x20
|–
|40
|5 million XP
|Ultra Ball x40, Max Potion x40, Max Revive x40, Razz Berry x40, Incense x4, Lucky Egg x4, Egg Incubator x4, Lure Module x4
|–
Pokemon Go level requirements 41-50
In addition to experience, levels 41 through 50 require you to complete four different tasks for each level. You can find all the information needed below:
|LEVEL
|XP REQUIRED
|TASKS REQUIRED
|REWARDS
|41
|6 million XP
|Power up a Legendary Pokemon 20 times
Win 30 Raids
Catch 200 Pokemon in a single day
Earn five Gold Medals
|20x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Razz Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
|42
|7.5 million XP
|Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions
Use items to evolve Pokemon 15 times
Make three Excellent Throws
Use 200 Berries to help catch Pokemon
|20x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Nabab Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
|43
|9 million XP
|Earn 100,000 Stardust
Use 200 supereffective Charged Attacks
Catch five Legendary Pokemon
Earn five Platinum Medals
|20x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Silver Pinap Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Avatar pose and Pawniard encounter as part of Level 43 Challenge
|44
|11 million XP
|Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League
Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League
Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League
Battle in the Go Battle League 20 times
|20x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Razz Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
|45
|13 million XP
|Defeat 100 Team Go Rocket Grunts
Purify 100 Shadow Pokemon
Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 50 times
Earn 10 Platinum Medals
|40x Ultra Balls
40x Max Revives
1x Elite Fast TM
2x Rare XL Candy
2x Incense
2x Lucky Eggs
1x Super Incubator
2x Lures
Avatar item
|46
|15.5 million XP
|Complete 100 Field Research tasks
Take a snapshot of a Pokemon seven days in a row
Make 50 Excellent Throws
Hatch 30 Eggs
|30x Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20x Max Revives
25 Razz Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
|47
|18 million XP
|Win 30 Raids using a team of all unique Pokemon species
Win a three-star raid using only Pokemon with 1500 CP or less
Power up three Pokemon to their max CP
Earn 20 Platinum Medals
|30x Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20x Max Revives
25 Nanab Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Avatar pose
|48
|21 million XP
|Receive 10 Souvenirs from your Buddy
Earn 300 hearts with your Buddy
Walk 200km with your Buddy
Walk 25km in a week eight times
|30x Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20x Max Revives
25 Pinap Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
|49
|25 million XP
|Make 10 trades with Pokemon caught at least 300km apart
Obtain 50 Lucky Pokemon in trades
Send 500 Gifts to friends
Earn 35 Platinum Medals
|30x Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20x Max Revives
25 Pinap Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Avatar item
|50
|30 million XP
|Make 999 Excellent Throws
Successfully catch at least one of the next 5 Legendary or Mythical Pokemon you encounter
Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 3 times using only Pokemon with 2,500 CP or less
Achieve rank 10 in the Go Battle League
|50x Ultra Balls
50x Max Potions
1x Elite Charge TM
2x Rare XL Candy
5x Incense
5x Lucky Eggs
5x Super Incubators
5x Lure Modules
Avatar item
That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go level requirements. If you want to level up fast in Pokemon Go, stay updated with our events schedule and friend us in the mobile game using our friendship codes!