Pokemon YouTubers manage a “hilarious” 8-player Nuzlocke

A multiplayer Pokemon Nuzlocke is hard enough – but a group of 8 Pokemon YouTubers managed to do the impossible recently and complete a Nuzlocke together.

Ever tried a multiplayer Nuzlocke before? The standard Nuzlocke is hard enough in any Pokemon game, but adding other people into the mix can make it almost impossible.

If you’re unfamiliar, Nuzlockes are player-led challenges where you can only encounter one Pokemon per route. Also, if a Pokemon faints in battle it’s gone for good. There are other additional rules and variations like not using items in battle which can make the experience even trickier.

Article continues after ad

Multiplayer Nuzlockes require lots of planning, collaboration, and a fair bit of luck. Usually, players will take it in turns to beat Gym Badges and prepare (or sabotage) the next person for their upcoming Gym battle.

Recently, a group of YouTubers went above and beyond this, completing a challenge that seems almost impossible on paper. They did a ridiculous 8-player Nuzlocke in Pokemon Platinum, taking it in turns to pass the game between each other.

Article continues after ad

YouTubers PointCrow, Alpharad, CDawgVA, RTGame, Ludwig, PokemonChallenges, SmallAnt, and CaptainKiddYt all collaborated on this massive Nuzlocke, working in tandem to get PointCrow to the Elite Four and Champion fight. Incredibly, they succeeded – with an Abomnasnow dealing the final blow. It’s one of the most interesting Nuzlocke runs that’s been released recently.

Article continues after ad

Other Pokemon players were ecstatic about this incredible challenge win, with one person in the comments describing the chaotic run as a “perfect story with twists and turns”. This is the best way to put it – despite their success, the run was a hilarious mix of mischief and teamwork.

Several of the YouTubers attempted to sabotage the player that came after them, each with varying levels of success. As one viewer pointed out, the duality of “This is a big risk but hopefully, it will pay off” and “This is a children’s game it will be fine” is the ideal way to sum up the Nuzlocke community.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’ve never tried a Nuzlocke before, it’s absolutely worth having a stab at it. While an 8-player Nuzlocke may not be the easiest place to begin, picking a game like Fire Red or Platinum and setting up a run is an ideal way to get started with the challenge.

If you’re attempting the challenge, Steer clear of games like Scarlet & Violet or Legends Arceus for now. The overworld mechanics and structures of these games make them trickier to Nuzlocke, requiring a lot more up-front preparation and planning.