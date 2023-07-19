Roblox Puzzle Doors answers: All stages and levels codes

The objective of Puzzle Doors, an exciting escape game on Roblox, is to open a succession of doors and find your way out of the labyrinth. To do so, however, you must solve puzzles to discover codes that will unlock doors. However, we’ve compiled all the answers that will help you complete the game.

Over the years, Roblox creators have made a wide variety of escape games that test players’ intelligence, resourcefulness, and ability to work together. Some of the most played games on the site include Jailbreak and Escape the Asylum.

There are a wide variety of difficulty levels in the genre, from games that are easy enough for newcomers to those that are meant for experts to scratch their heads over. However, newcomers to escape games can get their feet wet with Puzzle Doors, in which the goal is to, well, open a series of doors using codes that are revealed as you complete each puzzle.

The game consists of 86 different stages, each of which requires players to find and enter codes in order to progress through the maze and eventually reach the exit. Although it’s a long, arduous process to get there, we have all the answers you’ll need to beat the game.

Roblox Players will have to solve the puzzles on the wall to reveal the code.

Roblox Puzzle Doors answers for all stages (1-86)

As soon as you begin Puzzle Doors in Roblox, you are placed in a hallway with a door in front of you and a puzzle on the wall, which may contain specific symbols, words, or letters for you to decipher. In addition, a few of them may also involve objects in the room that can help you solve the puzzles.

However, that would take forever, so here are the answers to all 86 doors that must be opened to complete the game:

Stage Code Level 1 9834 Level 2 51011 Level 3 5624 Level 4 7446 Level 5 3246 Level 6 5643 Level 7 10 Level 8 3897 Level 9 6502 Level 10 31545 Level 11 4465 Level 12 1492 Level 13 5121 Level 14 3905 Level 15 6538 Level 16 243 Level 17 661 Level 18 8675 Level 19 21189 Level 20 5971 Level 21 7878 Level 22 4922 Level 23 600 Level 24 2244 Level 25 1122 Level 26 180 Level 27 1321 Level 28 4594 Level 29 117 Level 30 256 Level 31 5560 Level 32 9495 Level 33 1213 Level 34 112 Level 35 4433 Level 36 324 Level 37 618923 Level 38 2679 Level 39 2015 Level 40 7710 Level 41 76523 Level 42 359 Level 43 74 Level 44 430 Level 45 45 Level 46 380 Level 47 3344 Level 48 2588 Level 49 1415184045 Level 50 2407 Level 51 143547 Level 52 32289216 Level 53 168 Level 54 237 Level 55 4799 Level 56 3789 Level 57 227 Level 58 8041 Level 59 29 Level 60 89 Level 61 1941 Level 62 653 Level 63 4408 Level 64 789 Level 65 1790 Level 66 70 Level 67 108 Level 68 27 Level 69 Check the total number of players on your server including you – this number will be what you need to unlock the door. Level 70 7 Level 71 10 Level 72 24 Level 73 60 Level 74 3738 Level 75 440 Level 76 5790 Level 77 8 Level 78 6321 Level 79 677 Level 80 23 Level 81 1041 Level 82 90 Level 83 636 Level 84 183 Level 85 131072 Level 86 End of the game

Make sure to enter these codes as they are within the game and enter the next room quickly as soon as the door opens.

Roblox Press on the Enter Code button on the door to submit your answer.

How to enter answers in Roblox Puzzle Doors

Opening doors in Roblox Puzzle Doors is a straightforward process. In order to do so, follow these steps:

Launch Puzzle Doors in Roblox on your device. Walk closer to the first door as soon as you spawn into the game. Press the Enter Code card placed over the door. Enter a working code from the list above in the text box. Press Submit and the door will be opened.

You’ll have to repeat the same process until you open all the doors in the game to reach the end. However, keep a close watch on your surroundings as there are numerous codes that are hidden in plain sight.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Puzzle Doors answers in Roblox for all stages and levels.

