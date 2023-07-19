GamingRoblox

Roblox Puzzle Doors answers: All stages and levels codes

Roblox Puzzle Doors

The objective of Puzzle Doors, an exciting escape game on Roblox, is to open a succession of doors and find your way out of the labyrinth. To do so, however, you must solve puzzles to discover codes that will unlock doors. However, we’ve compiled all the answers that will help you complete the game.

Over the years, Roblox creators have made a wide variety of escape games that test players’ intelligence, resourcefulness, and ability to work together. Some of the most played games on the site include Jailbreak and Escape the Asylum.

There are a wide variety of difficulty levels in the genre, from games that are easy enough for newcomers to those that are meant for experts to scratch their heads over. However, newcomers to escape games can get their feet wet with Puzzle Doors, in which the goal is to, well, open a series of doors using codes that are revealed as you complete each puzzle.

The game consists of 86 different stages, each of which requires players to find and enter codes in order to progress through the maze and eventually reach the exit. Although it’s a long, arduous process to get there, we have all the answers you’ll need to beat the game.

Roblox Puzzle Doors HallwayRoblox
Players will have to solve the puzzles on the wall to reveal the code.

Roblox Puzzle Doors answers for all stages (1-86)

As soon as you begin Puzzle Doors in Roblox, you are placed in a hallway with a door in front of you and a puzzle on the wall, which may contain specific symbols, words, or letters for you to decipher. In addition, a few of them may also involve objects in the room that can help you solve the puzzles.

However, that would take forever, so here are the answers to all 86 doors that must be opened to complete the game:

StageCode
Level 19834
Level 251011
Level 35624
Level 47446
Level 53246
Level 65643
Level 710
Level 83897
Level 96502
Level 1031545
Level 114465
Level 121492
Level 135121
Level 143905
Level 156538
Level 16243
Level 17661
Level 188675
Level 1921189
Level 205971
Level 217878
Level 224922
Level 23600
Level 242244
Level 251122
Level 26180
Level 271321
Level 284594
Level 29117
Level 30256
Level 315560
Level 329495
Level 331213
Level 34112
Level 354433
Level 36324
Level 37618923
Level 382679
Level 392015
Level 407710
Level 4176523
Level 42359
Level 4374
Level 44430
Level 4545
Level 46380
Level 473344
Level 482588
Level 491415184045
Level 502407
Level 51143547
Level 5232289216
Level 53168
Level 54237
Level 554799
Level 563789
Level 57227
Level 588041
Level 5929
Level 6089
Level 611941
Level 62653
Level 634408
Level 64789
Level 651790
Level 6670
Level 67108
Level 6827
Level 69Check the total number of players on your server including you – this number will be what you need to unlock the door.
Level 707
Level 7110
Level 7224
Level 7360
Level 743738
Level 75440
Level 765790
Level 778
Level 786321
Level 79677
Level 8023
Level 811041
Level 8290
Level 83636
Level 84183
Level 85131072
Level 86End of the game

Make sure to enter these codes as they are within the game and enter the next room quickly as soon as the door opens.

Roblox Puzzle Doors redeem codesRoblox
Press on the Enter Code button on the door to submit your answer.

How to enter answers in Roblox Puzzle Doors

Opening doors in Roblox Puzzle Doors is a straightforward process. In order to do so, follow these steps:

  1. Launch Puzzle Doors in Roblox on your device.
  2. Walk closer to the first door as soon as you spawn into the game.
  3. Press the Enter Code card placed over the door.
  4. Enter a working code from the list above in the text box.
  5. Press Submit and the door will be opened.

You’ll have to repeat the same process until you open all the doors in the game to reach the end. However, keep a close watch on your surroundings as there are numerous codes that are hidden in plain sight.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Puzzle Doors answers in Roblox for all stages and levels.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

