Roblox Puzzle Doors answers: All stages and levels codes
The objective of Puzzle Doors, an exciting escape game on Roblox, is to open a succession of doors and find your way out of the labyrinth. To do so, however, you must solve puzzles to discover codes that will unlock doors. However, we’ve compiled all the answers that will help you complete the game.
Over the years, Roblox creators have made a wide variety of escape games that test players’ intelligence, resourcefulness, and ability to work together. Some of the most played games on the site include Jailbreak and Escape the Asylum.
There are a wide variety of difficulty levels in the genre, from games that are easy enough for newcomers to those that are meant for experts to scratch their heads over. However, newcomers to escape games can get their feet wet with Puzzle Doors, in which the goal is to, well, open a series of doors using codes that are revealed as you complete each puzzle.
The game consists of 86 different stages, each of which requires players to find and enter codes in order to progress through the maze and eventually reach the exit. Although it’s a long, arduous process to get there, we have all the answers you’ll need to beat the game.
Roblox Puzzle Doors answers for all stages (1-86)
As soon as you begin Puzzle Doors in Roblox, you are placed in a hallway with a door in front of you and a puzzle on the wall, which may contain specific symbols, words, or letters for you to decipher. In addition, a few of them may also involve objects in the room that can help you solve the puzzles.
However, that would take forever, so here are the answers to all 86 doors that must be opened to complete the game:
|Stage
|Code
|Level 1
|9834
|Level 2
|51011
|Level 3
|5624
|Level 4
|7446
|Level 5
|3246
|Level 6
|5643
|Level 7
|10
|Level 8
|3897
|Level 9
|6502
|Level 10
|31545
|Level 11
|4465
|Level 12
|1492
|Level 13
|5121
|Level 14
|3905
|Level 15
|6538
|Level 16
|243
|Level 17
|661
|Level 18
|8675
|Level 19
|21189
|Level 20
|5971
|Level 21
|7878
|Level 22
|4922
|Level 23
|600
|Level 24
|2244
|Level 25
|1122
|Level 26
|180
|Level 27
|1321
|Level 28
|4594
|Level 29
|117
|Level 30
|256
|Level 31
|5560
|Level 32
|9495
|Level 33
|1213
|Level 34
|112
|Level 35
|4433
|Level 36
|324
|Level 37
|618923
|Level 38
|2679
|Level 39
|2015
|Level 40
|7710
|Level 41
|76523
|Level 42
|359
|Level 43
|74
|Level 44
|430
|Level 45
|45
|Level 46
|380
|Level 47
|3344
|Level 48
|2588
|Level 49
|1415184045
|Level 50
|2407
|Level 51
|143547
|Level 52
|32289216
|Level 53
|168
|Level 54
|237
|Level 55
|4799
|Level 56
|3789
|Level 57
|227
|Level 58
|8041
|Level 59
|29
|Level 60
|89
|Level 61
|1941
|Level 62
|653
|Level 63
|4408
|Level 64
|789
|Level 65
|1790
|Level 66
|70
|Level 67
|108
|Level 68
|27
|Level 69
|Check the total number of players on your server including you – this number will be what you need to unlock the door.
|Level 70
|7
|Level 71
|10
|Level 72
|24
|Level 73
|60
|Level 74
|3738
|Level 75
|440
|Level 76
|5790
|Level 77
|8
|Level 78
|6321
|Level 79
|677
|Level 80
|23
|Level 81
|1041
|Level 82
|90
|Level 83
|636
|Level 84
|183
|Level 85
|131072
|Level 86
|End of the game
Make sure to enter these codes as they are within the game and enter the next room quickly as soon as the door opens.
How to enter answers in Roblox Puzzle Doors
Opening doors in Roblox Puzzle Doors is a straightforward process. In order to do so, follow these steps:
- Launch Puzzle Doors in Roblox on your device.
- Walk closer to the first door as soon as you spawn into the game.
- Press the Enter Code card placed over the door.
- Enter a working code from the list above in the text box.
- Press Submit and the door will be opened.
You’ll have to repeat the same process until you open all the doors in the game to reach the end. However, keep a close watch on your surroundings as there are numerous codes that are hidden in plain sight.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Puzzle Doors answers in Roblox for all stages and levels.
