TikTok’s viral marshmallow game: What is it?

Some TikTokers have become obsessed with the ‘Marshmallow Game’ after it started going viral in late September. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Over the last few years, TikTok has been home to a whole host of popular trends and challenges that pretty much everyone has had an attempt at.

Some of these are still going strong – you’ll see plenty of Moon Phase TikToks popping up on your feed at the minute – but there are still new ones too. That includes the Marshmallow Game.

It’s a simple sequence game where you and a friend have to repeat three phrases. However, people keep getting caught out by trying to go fast. Here’s what you need to know.

How to play TikTok’s Marshmallow Game

The ‘Marshmallow Game’ was popularized by Australian TikToker Marianne Infante, who noted that she’d been taught it by her friend Tatum.

Her first clip on the game racked up over 1.2 million views at the time of writing, with viewers desperate to know the rules. However, if you watch her and her pal have a go at it, you’ll notice it’s pretty easy to pick up.

It starts with one player saying ‘one marshmallow’ before the other player says ‘check it out.’ Then the sequence goes back to the first player to say ‘woo’. As you start getting up to two and three in the sequence, you have to say each phrase that many times before you can level up.

Start with one player saying ‘one marshmallow’ The other replies with ‘check it out’ The first player then says ‘woo’ Keep repeating and adding to the phrases as many times as possible without breaking the sequence

The marshmallow game is just a sequence game after all, however, some TikTokers get thrown off by trying to ramp up the speed of their attempts.

Once you’ve had a go, simply just add your video to the Marshmallow Game hashtag and see where you stack up. But don’t cheat, nobody likes a cheat.