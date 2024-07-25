Beat Pokemon Go’s most “boring” challenge with these player tips

The road to Lv. 50 in Pokemon Go is an arduous one. Alongside the mountains of XP you need to earn, there are also the tricky level requirements to worry about, and after Lv. 40 some of these challenges will keep you up at night.

In fact, this has been the topic of discussion recently, as one particular level’s challenges drew the ire of Pokemon players in a Reddit post. The post is titled, “Why do they do this to us. The Go Battle League is incredibly boring. What’s the best pokes to beat the levels?”

Alongside the comment, there is an image of the Lv. 44 requirements, which task Trainers with winning 30 matches in the Great League, Ultra League, and the Master League – a tall task for players of any ability.

While the most simple solution is to plow through these matches, other trainers hopped into the comments to offer some actionable suggestions. Yes, powerful Pokemon like Mewtwo or Necrozma will help, but there are some workarounds to make this particular level challenge easier.

A popular comment offers one solution, saying, “I just used my partner’s account and spammed battles with him using 10cp Pokemon on his end. The battles don’t have to be against randos in the gbl.” It might be against the spirit of the challenge, but it’ll work.

While this suggestion is anecdotal at best, others did back it up, with one comment adding, “Did this trick with a friend, took us about 30 minutes each.” Then another comment offers a fantastic suggestion, adding, “strongly recommend you use it as an opportunity to evolve Annihilape/Charcadet.”

Some people even came to the defense of these tasks, as some of the other challenges down the line could be considered worse. As one comment explained, “I’d rather do these tasks than the level 49 task of obtaining 50 luckies in trades. At least GBL isn’t luck-based.”

Then, one of the other suggestions to beat these battle-based challenges was simply to… not battle. “Don’t worry about winning by beating someone else. Just set up a team of your lowest cp mons” explained one comment, before adding that the game “sets you up against others with the same w/l ratio.”

Apparently, if players are patient – and don’t mind their Battle League ranking plummeting – they can power through some matches by just “start[ing] a battle while you’re watching TV or whatever, don’t actually play. You’ll lose a few times. Then you’ll get paired with trainers who tank. You’ll get 10 wins a day easy.”

It doesn’t sound particularly fun, but it just might get you out of a tight spot if you’re rapidly approaching Lv. 44. If you want to do more than battle in Pokemon Go, be sure to also check out guides to all upcoming events, as well as the next Pokemon Go Community Day.