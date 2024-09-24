God of War Ragnarok mod removes PC port’s most-hated feature

Modders have removed the God of War Ragnarok PC port’s most contentious feature. The dreaded PSN login requirement.

Despite God of War Ragnarok’s successful launch on PlayStation consoles back in 2022, its port to PC hasn’t gone over as well. Not due to any major performance issues like the ones in The Last of Us Part 1’s PC version, mind you.

Players have been review-bombing the PC version of Sony Santa Monica’s narrative-focused action RPG over a gripe that has plagued most of PlayStation’s PC migrations. The requirement to create and log into a PSN account has caused no end of frustration.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately for those opposed to the move on Sony’s part, modders have crafted a workaround to avoid this feature entirely. The best part is, it works most of the time.

Sony The brand in blue is no stranger to PSN requirements for PC ports.

The fact that God of War Ragnarok is a single-player experience that requires no interactivity between players has made the decision to force users to have a PSN account a bit of a baffling one. Granted, it’s a decision they’ve made previously with multiplayer titles like Helldivers 2 but that didn’t go over so well either.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“This provides no benefit to the customer and only worsens the overall experience, adding unnecessary security risks on top of being an inconvenience to the user and not even allowing people in certain countries to have access to it,” one of the game’s Steam reviews reads. There’s no real fault in their logic and many other players have echoed the sentiment.

For those who aren’t inclined towards creating a PSN account but still hoping to play God of War Ragnarok on PC, Nexus Mods user iArtoriasUA has come up with a handy solution. The NoPSSDK mod functionally adds an offline mode to the game by disabling its PSN overlay and allowing you to select no when prompted to sign in.

Article continues after ad

iArtoriasUA has promised to “maintain the tool” to combat potential updates that may invalidate it. They are also offering tips for players struggling to use it. For most, it seems to work without any extra input.