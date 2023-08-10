What are Blank and Double Gameweeks in Fantasy Premier League?

There are many aspects of Fantasy Premier League, one of which is the concept of FPL Blank Gameweeks and Double Gameweeks. If you don’t know what these are, we’re here to help you out.

Fantasy Premier League may just seem like a basic management simulator, but it goes far deeper than that. To score well and attempt to master the format, you need to monitor fixtures, injuries, potential price fluctuation, and much more.

A key principle that will factor into the season is the Blank Gameweeks and Double Gameweeks in FPL. They have a big impact on your squad and can have a severe effect on your points-earning potential.

FPL Blank Gameweek explained

Quite simply, a Blank Gameweek in the FPL is when one or more of your players are guaranteed to score 0 points because they don’t have an official fixture for that Gameweek.

You’ll be able to identify if a player is down for a blank Gameweek quite easily. If you check your team, underneath the player’s name, instead of showing a fixture, it will instead have a small line or blank space.

For example, if you’ve got Erling Haaland selected in your squad for an active Gameweek, and Manchester City does not have a scheduled game to play in that Gameweek, then Haaland will score 0.

Reasons for a team not having a game can be due to several variables: games being called off or postponed or a team’s scheduled opponent being unavailable for that match due to other commitments – e.g. competing in the Club World Cup.

Now, obviously, if you have a player on your bench who can fill in for that position then they automatically will. So you will at least have a chance to score some points – providing they play. However, it’s entirely plausible that if you have multiple players from the same two or three clubs and those teams don’t play, then you could be left with four, five, six, or even many more players on target for a Blank Gameweek.

If this happens, you do have some solutions: use your Wildcard, use your Free Hit, or sacrifice some points by going over your allotted free transfers.

FPL Double Gameweek explained

On the other hand, a Double Gameweek in the FPL is when one or more of your selected players will be playing in two matches during an active Gameweek and they have a couple of opportunities to score points.

Again, FPL players can check if a player is in line for a DGW because if they look beneath their player’s name, it will display two different, shortened team names to denote the fixtures.

Going back to the Blank Gameweek reasoning, a team may have to play two games in quick succession due to aforementioned postponements or scheduling conflicts. This is a way for them to catch up on missed games by playing them in such a short space of time.

Many players scout ahead in the fixture schedule to see if any potential DGW situations will occur and promptly use transfers or a Wildcard to have a team full, or near-enough, of players with the potential to score double points.

We hope our guide has helped you out and the idea of Fantasy Premier League Blank and Double Gameweeks has become easy for you to understand:

