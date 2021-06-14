Far Cry 6 release date: trailers, features, gameplay, story & platforms - Dexerto

Far Cry 6 is still surrounded by a tonne of excitement, despite delays. From gameplay reveals, to rumors and release date hints, read on to find out all you need to know.

The Far Cry franchise has earned a reputation for its great stories, interesting villains, and expansive open-world exploration.

Ubisoft looks to be building on the series’ strengths in Far Cry 6, introducing players to a series of new characters, all with different motives and ways of thinking.

During the Far Cry 6 livestream on May 28, it was revealed that the game is set to release on October 7, 2021.

Initially, Far Cry 6 was set to release on February 18, 2021. However, just five months from the game’s expected launch, fans of the series got some disappointing news.

On October 29th, 2020, the Far Cry 6 team spoke out about their decision to delay the release. This was revealed during Ubisoft’s Quarterly earnings call, in which both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine were delayed due to the pandemic.

Latest leaks and news

Season Pass revealed – June 2021

The game’s season pass has now been announced, which brings back iconic franchise characters such as Vaas Montenegro, Joseph Seed, and Pagan Min.

However, in a twist that nobody saw coming, this time, we are the villain. Uncovering their minds and backstories, this content will undoubtedly be crucial to learn more about all of the title’s iconic characters.

Far Cry 6 trailers

It’s fair to say Ubisoft has hit it out of the park with the Far Cry 6 trailer and set the stage for an incredible narrative. Check it out below:

Players finally got a look at gameplay during the late May livestream, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

At E3 2021, players were treated to an in-game cinematic of the title’s Villain, Anton Castillo. Played by Giancarlo Esposito, it highlights the personality of the character perfectly.

Ubisoft’s Resolver gameplay trailer gave us an extra look into the content we can get into, aided by the fantastically hilarious Chicharrón, a punk rooster that can journey with us in-game.

Season Pass trailer

The season pass trailer gives us a small glimpse into what we’ll be doing as the three iconic villains we’ll be stepping into the shoes of. Featuring locations from the prior games, this will be a must for any die-hard fan of the series.

Far Cry 6 story and plot

Luckily for us, Ubisoft has shared a lot of information on the plot and from what we’ve been told, it sounds incredible.

Far Cry 6 will take place in the nation of Yara, a tropical country led by Dictator Anton Castillo. The disparity of wealth within Yara between the rich and the poor is increasing and revolutionaries have begun to rise up.

That’s where we as the player come in, stepping into the shoes of Dani Rojas, a freedom fighter born and raised in Yara. The storyline will no doubt follows Dani’s attempts to take down Castillo and liberate the country.

However, we also know that Castillo and his son Diego will play a huge role in the plot, so it’s fair to say the game’s narrative is shaping up to be both complex and interesting.

Far Cry 6 features

Here’s all of the features we know about thus far in the game:

Co-op. Not much has been revealed about how this will work as of yet, but it’ll likely be similar to what we saw in Far Cry 5.

Holster your gun, giving you the option of acting as a member of the public and preventing enemies spotting you outright.

Perks are assigned to weapons and gear, rather than the player themselves.

Similar to Ubisoft’s titles like Assassin’s Creed, some missions won’t directly tell you where to go, but instead will lead you to locations with clues like photos.

Horse riding.

Different pets to accompany you on your journey. So far, we know about Chorizo the dog, Guapo the crocodile, and Chicharrón the rooster.

We’ll continue to update this list as more features are revealed.

Far Cry 6 platforms

Ubisoft has confirmed all of the platforms that Far Cry 6 will release on as:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

PC

Google Stadia

Pre-orders for Far Cry 6

With pre-orders now available, there are four different editions that players can get their hands on:

Edition Includes Standard Edition The game, the Libertad pack outfit for Chorizo, and a Discos Locos launcher. Gold Edition Everything in the Standard Edition, and the Season Pass. Ultimate Edition Everything in the Standard and Gold Editions, and three extra packs: The Vice Pack, The Croc Hunter Pack, and The Jungle Expedition Pack. Collector’s Edition Everything detailed above, and a replica of Tostador, a DIY flamethrower, an assembly guide, illustrated by Tobatron. Also included is a unique Collector’s case based on Tobatron’s iconic art style, and a Steelbook inspired by Far Cry 6’s characters.

So, that’s all we know so far surrounding Far Cry 6’s gameplay details, features, and information surrounding villains like Vaas.



