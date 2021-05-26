How to watch Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal: date & time - Dexerto

We are finally going to be getting a sneak peek at the gameplay of Ubisoft’s upcoming title, Far Cry 6. Fans of the series will be watching as expectations are high for the beloved series.

One of Ubisoft’s most respected franchises has always been Far Cry. The prolonged series has a touted reputation that stems from earlier titles, as they are exceptional open-world RPG adventures. Featuring immersive stories, memorable antagonists, and some wonderful open-worlds, the developer is always pushing the mantle.

While the sixth installment of the series has been delayed until no later than March 2022, fans are still hopeful Ubisoft can deliver another fantastic title.

Now, they have announced the first look at the gameplay – here’s how you can tune in.

How to watch Far Cry 6’s gameplay reveal

While we have seen an ample amount of cinematic trailers for Far Cry 6 thus far, we have not seen any actual gameplay of the new entity. Now, Ubisoft has announced they will be showcasing the game for the very first time on May 28th, 2021.

If you are looking to catch all the action, then the stream is going to be live at the following times.

12:30 pm EST

9:30 am PST

5:30 pm BST

6:30 pm CEST

As well, the stream is going to be live on Ubisoft’s Twitch and YouTube channels, but we have placed the stream down below for your convenience.

The contents of the gameplay reveal are still unknown as of now, but there are a few aspects we are hoping to see. Most reveals for AAA titles typically follow some sort of entry campaign mission, where we will see some new mechanics that are introduced.

This is probably how the Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal is going to go, but of course, we do not know yet. It will be interesting to see how the gameplay is going to differ from its predecessor, Far Cry 5.

Along with this gameplay reveal, we can hope to see more news regarding Far Cry 6 at next month’s Ubisoft Forward, which is just one of the many developer conferences we are going to see within the month of June.

Speaking of game conferences, there is plenty to watch in the coming month, and if you are looking to view them all here is when/how you can tune into them.

