Assassin’s Creed Shadows release delayed to “further polish the title”

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been delayed until February 14, 2025, to “provide additional polish” to the franchise title.

The developer revealed the news in a September 25 update that the title will no longer be released on November 15, 2024, as it has taken “learnings” from its recent release of Star Wars Outlaws.

Ubisoft said the game is “feature complete,” and will no longer release with a Season Pass model, allowing everyone to play the game on its release date. People who pre-order the game will still get its first expansion for free.

The developer has shown signs of delaying the game in recent days, having pulled out of multiple shows. However, the development team has continued to do press ahead of its release, and gameplay has continued to leak to the public.

Ubisoft Ubisoft has shown the public a lot of footage from the game.

The newest Assassin’s Creed entry has been the face of controversy since its initial announcement, with some calling the game historically inaccurate, among other criticisms that Ubisoft has responded to.

“Finally, let me address some of the polarized comments around Ubisoft lately. I want to reaffirm that we are an entertainment-first company, creating games for the broadest possible audience, and our goal is not to push any specific agenda. We remain committed to creating games for fans and players that everyone can enjoy,” Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and CEO of Ubisoft, said in the announcement.

Star Wars Outlaws did not meet sales targets, despite its decent reviews according to the Ubisoft update, and this has led to the developer releasing more updates to the game post-launch.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows features dual protagonists Naoe and Yasuke in feudal Japan and will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Luna platforms. Ubisoft has been pushing the game’s dynamic weather system along with the side-by-side story of its protagonists ahead of its release.