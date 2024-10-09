GTA 6’s long-awaited second trailer could be under a month away if history repeats itself

The wait for the second GTA 6 trailer might be coming to an end next month if a theory about Rockstar’s release schedule holds true.

GTA 6 fans have been waiting nearly a year for Rockstar to reveal more info about the game ever since the first trailer was unveiled in December.

With its one-year anniversary fast approaching, fans have picked up on an interesting trend with the company’s announcements… and it could be a good sign for Grand Theft Auto VI news.

Article continues after ad

Back in October 2023, Rockstar announced that Red Dead Redemption would be coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. One month later, on November 8, they confirmed that the first GTA 6 trailer would arrive in December.

Fast forward a year later and earlier in October 2024, the company revealed Red Dead Redemption would be coming to PC. Could a second GTA 6 trailer follow?

What makes things even more interesting is that Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has a quarterly earnings call set for November 6. When this call happened last year, the GTA 6 trailer was confirmed earlier that day.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s rare to see actual announcements during these earnings calls. However, the GTA 6 release window was narrowed down to Fall 2025 during the May 2024 investors call, so it’s not completely out of the question.

Additionally, in August, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted that more GTA 6 info could be coming ahead of the November 6 earnings call. Speaking with Variety, Zelnick was asked if fans could expect to learn the exact release date for GTA 6 in the fall earnings call.

Article continues after ad

“I guess we’ll see,” he said.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt for now until there’s confirmation from Rockstar, but if history repeats itself, we may not have long to wait for a big GTA VI reveal.

Recent job listings from the studio have also indicated that GTA 6 news is on the horizon as Rockstar gears up for a big marketing push ahead of the game’s launch.

Article continues after ad