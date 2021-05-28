How to watch Ubisoft E3 2021 stream: Far Cry 6, Rainbow 6 Quarantine & more - Dexerto

Ubisoft’s E3 2021 press conference is expected to deliver some exciting news for Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine. Here, we have the Ubisoft Forward schedule, dates, times, and stream so you can watch along.

It’s been a long time since Ubisoft fans got a chance to see a live press conference like this, with E3 being canceled in 2020, so there’s a lot to look forward to. Since then, we have seen the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs 3, and Hyper Scape to name a few.

There have been individual announcements for Far Cry, Rider Republic, and a few others, but, at Ubisoft’s E3 2021 show, players should be in for a few treats.

With many questions still unanswered, let’s take a look at where and when you can watch along. Oh, and what to expect as well.

When is the Ubisoft E3 stream?

The Ubisoft E3 press conference is called Ubisoft Forward, and will take place on June 12, 2021.

Ubisoft E3 start times: US, UK, AUS, EU

Here are the start times for Ubisoft Forward this June:

12 PM PT

3 PM ET

8 PM BST

9 PM CEST

5 AM AEST

How to watch Ubisoft E3 2021 press conference

To watch Ubisoft Forward, follow along at the following channels:

Ubisoft Forward E3: What to expect

Ubisoft Forward is expected to deliver a number of key announcements during the E3 trade fair. From Far Cry 6 (which we’ve known about for a while), to a potential surprise like Rayman, let’s run through the games that could appear during the event.

Far Cry 6

The biggest Ubisoft game at the show will be Far Cry 6, which is set to get a full gameplay presentation on May 28. Aside from that, though, we’re expecting to see even more details drop before the game’s release date, which is still unconfirmed. Hopefully, after this conference, we’ll know when it hits the shelves.

Riders Republic

During their Ubisoft Forward event in July 2020, the developers announced Riders Republic. The sports video game will “keep you on the edge of your seat” according to developers, and we’ve already seen a few trailers to give us a taste of what to expect.

The Ubisoft E3 presser in 2021, especially since the game was delayed, will surely give us even more to look forward to.

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Everybody loves a revived series, and Beyond Good and Evil fans have waited long enough for their sequel. Now is as good a time as ever to announce when it’s coming out!

Rainbow 6

There’s been a lot of talk about Rainbow 6 crossplay in recent months, and Ubisoft are likely to delve deeper into that during this event. Not only that, but fans could also catch a glimpse of what’s coming next with Rainbow 6 Quarantine as well.

Rayman

A more outlandish prediction to say the least, but perhaps Rayman fans should be tuning into the live stream just in case (and nothing has been confirmed), something appears.